No major issues were reported by law enforcement during Saturday’s Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Davenport police officers, volunteers, Scott County Sheriff's deputies, and members of the Quad-City Bomb Squad were on the course throughout the day to help keep things running smoothly.
They patrolled the area on foot, bicycle, motorcycle, and utility ATVs. Some officers also had dogs with them.
At 9:30 a.m., police responded to an incident where a vehicle was clipped by a passing train at 4th Street and River Drive. No injuries were reported.
A second train, which did not hit the vehicle, stopped on the track in the same area, preventing runners and spectators from getting to their vehicles in an area behind the track.