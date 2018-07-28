Try 1 month for 99¢
Quad-City Times Bix 7
Buy Now

Davenport Police Officer Mark Dinneweth directs traffic at Iowa St. and Kirkwood Blvd. before the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.

 TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network

No major issues were reported by law enforcement during Saturday’s Quad-City Times Bix 7.

Davenport police officers, volunteers, Scott County Sheriff's deputies, and members of the Quad-City Bomb Squad were on the course throughout the day to help keep things running smoothly.

They patrolled the area on foot, bicycle, motorcycle, and utility ATVs. Some officers also had dogs with them.

At 9:30 a.m., police responded to an incident where a vehicle was clipped by a passing train at 4th Street and River Drive. No injuries were reported.

A second train, which did not hit the vehicle, stopped on the track in the same area, preventing runners and spectators from getting to their vehicles in an area behind the track. 

