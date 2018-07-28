It seemed like old times Saturday for Margaret Muriuki at the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
The 32-year-old Kenyan won her second Bix 7 women’s championship, pulling away from the field around five miles into the seven-mile race through the hills and streets of Davenport to repeat a feat she accomplished in 2012.
“This is a special day for me,’’ Muriuki said. “It feels good to come back here and win again and it feels good to win a race. I am feeling like my old self again.’’
The victory is the first for Muriuki since returning to competition following an injury in 2014 and taking time off for maternity leave.
“I have kept working and kept believing that God has a plan for me,’’ Muriuki said. “The Bix is a hard race and to come out and win the way I did feels very good. It was a good race for me.’’
Muriuki completed the course in 35 minutes, 57 seconds, outdistancing runner-up Caroline Rotich of Kenya by 17 seconds.
Rotich, a Bix 7 champion in 2011 who finished second to Muriuki at the 2012 Bix 7, watched Muriuki get off to a strong start and ultimately pull away in the final miles.
“There was a good pack running strong and at around five or six miles, Margaret pressed ahead and took the lead,’’ Rotich said. “I tried to push her but it was her day. She ran a good race.’’
In near-perfect weather conditions with a starting-time temperature of 61 degrees, Rotich wanted a quick Bix start and she got it.
“I wanted to go hard from the start. I wanted to push it and there was a good group with me that did the same,’’ Rotich said. “I am running a lot of marathons right now and with this being a shorter race, I wanted to go hard and push myself from the start.’’
That strategy worked.
Rotich was part of a pack of top women’s entries who separated themselves from the field as the race neared the turnaround on McClellan Boulevard.
She was joined by Muriuki and the eventual third, fourth and fifth place finishers in Monicah Ngigi, Delvine Meringor and Vicoty Chepnegeno as Kenyan women swept the top-five places.
The group finished more than two minutes in front of sixth-place finisher Margaret Wamahiga.
“There was good competition here and I was able to go out and run the race I wanted,’’ Muriuki said. “I was ready for the course. I remembered it from before and it was not any easier. It was a challenge, but it was a good day to run and compete.’’
Muriuki said the last couple of years have tested her.
“It has been a long process to get back from 2014, but I am feeling good, feeling strong. I am so happy was I able to be here and run,’’ said Muriuki, a late addition to the Bix 7 field who earned $12,500 for her first-place performance.
Muriuki’s winning time was 20 seconds faster than her championship effort of 36:17 at the Bix 7 six years ago and rates as the fourth-fastest time for a female competitor in the race’s 44-year history.
Rotich’s runner-up time of 36:13 and Ngigi’s time of 36:23 rank sixth and 11th in race history.
The top American finisher was Maddie Van Beek of Fargo, North Dakota, who finished seventh in 39:02.
For Muriuki, the finish was her best since returning to top-level competition, following a runner-up finish in the 2017 Nairobi Half Marathon and a third-place effort earlier this year at the Lilac Bloomsday Run 12K.
“This was my best since coming back. It was a good race for me from the start. It felt good,’’ Muriuki said.
Running strong, Muriuki felt good as she moved into the lead.
“Around the five-mile mark, I decided to push a bit harder,’’ she said. “I started to pull in front and things were going well so I continued to push. There were three of us, then two, then one. It was a good day.’’