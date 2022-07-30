Music moves everyone at Bix 7

The music is Sylvia Leasman's favorite part of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Leasman, 78, Davenport, was sitting in the shade on Kirkwood Boulevard. Nearby the Quad City Ukulele Club was in Kirkwood's grassy median. Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues" was on the menu for the runners at that spot. So was "Fun Fun Fun" by The Beach Boys.
"We love it," Leasman said. "We come every year. This is the best part."
She has watched the race, she thinks, for 30 years. So she's had time to get some perspective on the matter.
"This is my spot every year," Leasman said.
The music motivates the runners and entertains the spectators who are there to cheer them on, Kristen Roberts, 48, of Davenport, said.
"Get you excited," Roberts said. "Get you in the spirit of the race."
All up and down the course bands and solo players of various sorts urged were doing the same.
With the Locust Street Boys and the Big River Brass Band it was the bellow and boom of brass.
"We just try to pick Dixieland music that came from the era of Bix," Joe Heinrichs, of the Locust Street Boys, said.
The best part of being a band at the race is watching the runners, he said.
"They clap," Heinrichs said. "They dance as they go running by. They really appreciate the music."
Jim Ryan, 59, Moline, was on his own, prepared to dose the runners with classic rock. He usually plays with Gray Wolf. He's worked the Bix about 25 years.
He also enjoys interacting with the runners. They show a lot of appreciation.
"Everybody's happy," Ryan said.
Near Palmer College, a drumline gave the runners a rattle-and-thunder rhythm. Here and there, it was a little simpler -- people shaking cow bells as the runners passed them.
The bands were right there, interacting with him and the other runners as they ran, Marshall Frazier, 45, Waterloo, said.
"Live music, you can't beat it," he said.
Isaac Frazier, 27, Cedar Rapids, a relative of Marshall Frazier, said he appreciated the variety in the music — he listens to a variety himself.
This was his first Bix 7, Isaac Frazier said. The music was a big part of the experience.
"Definitely coming back," he said.
Reporter Grace Kinnicutt contributed to this report.
Photos: 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7
Runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bruce Huckfeldt carries a US flag as he runs the course during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Layla Tenney of Bettendorf and Melissa Barlett of Davenport react as they run down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Olivia Moore female runner in the Russell Break the Tape for this years running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Sam Russell runner in the Russell Break the Tape for this years running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Elite runners run through a water sprinkler hose as they head to the turn around on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Dannie Reynolds of Walcott during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Savannah Roseman and Amanda Roseman of Davenport pose for a selfie as they cross the finish line during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Elite runners run through a water sprinkler hose as they head to the turn around on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Daniel DeVilder of East Moline and Louis Hill of Port Byron run down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rachel Rashid of Neponset and Tori Crofton of Neponset pose for a photo during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cara Blunk of Bettendorf and Cameron Blunk of Bettendorf run down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Josephine Driskill of Rock Island and Brenna Anderson of Rock island during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Alfond of Rochester Hills, Mich. during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alec Sandusky of Rochester Hills, Mich. runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators cheer on runners as they make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wesley Kiptoo of Kenya runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The group of elite runners make the turn on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bruce Huckfeldt carries a US flag as he runs the course during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Andrew Jacob and Lisa Lyn entertain the runners as the pass by on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Runners make the turn on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Grace Boleyn of Bettendorf during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Grace Boleyn of Bettendorf stretches before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Liam Rasso and Nick Rasso of Long Grove pose for a photo before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Josie Case of Eldridge during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pegi Langan and Bill Langan of Davenport walk up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hailey, Cody, Jenna and Katie Kirby watch runners along Kirkwood Boulevard during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Reuben Misop of Kenya runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Elite runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vincent Kiprop of Kenya runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clive Carr of Chicago during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The Big River Brass Band performs during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Josh Izewski of Blowing Rock, N.C. runs during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Phil Young of Davenport during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Olivia Moore of Iowa City runs along Brady Street the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sarah Vander Neut of Aurora, Colo. during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Nicole Norton of Coal Valley cools off on a water slide during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Madison and Ashton Temple cheer on runners during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Corbin Sturgill of Aledo turns onto Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Edna Kiplagat of Kenya runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patrick Tiernan of Australia runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christian Haydel of Davenport grabs a cup of water during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Shawna Griffith of Davenport cheers on runners holding a "tap here to power up" with a drawing of a Mario mushroom during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rachel Sommers of Moline runs up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kevin Wilcox of Moline high-fives a group of children during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Amber Leitzen of Dubuque ties her shoes before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Leonard Korir of Kenya and Sam Chelanga of Colorado Springs, Colo. run down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kim Conley of Flagstaff, Ariz. during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Olivia Moore of Iowa City runs along Brady Street the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Fiona Okeeffe of Chapel Hill, N.C. runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Dominic Korir of Kenya runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Owen Leitzen of Dubuque during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ben Zimmer of DeWitt pours water on his head during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christa Swanson of Lantana, Texas high-fives a group of Elvis' during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators cheer on runners as they make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bruce Huckfeldt of Waukee holds up an American flag as he makes the turn onto Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Elite runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Balloons are carried down Third Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at the finish line during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Set up for the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The Barbershop Quartet "Take Note" of Ralph Brooks, Dick Kingdon, Ed Chapman ad Raymond Schwarzkopf sing to the runners as the pass by at the turn around on McClellan Boulevard during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Diane Scogland of Bettendorf, Pat Burroughs of Davenport, Joe Scogland Bettendorf, and John Burroughs of Davenport cheer on the runners as they pass by on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Fiona O'Keefe with her award after winning the womens running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Patrick Tiernan holds his award after winning the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Kelly Reynolds of Sterling has her picture taken with the Marilyn Monroe ladies during the running of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Runner-up of the top ten female runners are presented during awards ceremonies at the conclusion of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Runner-up of the top ten male runners are presented during awards ceremonies at the conclusion of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The group of elite runners make the turn on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
