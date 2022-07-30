Music moves everyone at Bix 7

The music is Sylvia Leasman's favorite part of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

Leasman, 78, Davenport, was sitting in the shade on Kirkwood Boulevard. Nearby the Quad City Ukulele Club was in Kirkwood's grassy median. Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues" was on the menu for the runners at that spot. So was "Fun Fun Fun" by The Beach Boys.

"We love it," Leasman said. "We come every year. This is the best part."

She has watched the race, she thinks, for 30 years. So she's had time to get some perspective on the matter.

"This is my spot every year," Leasman said.

The music motivates the runners and entertains the spectators who are there to cheer them on, Kristen Roberts, 48, of Davenport, said.

"Get you excited," Roberts said. "Get you in the spirit of the race."

All up and down the course bands and solo players of various sorts urged were doing the same.

With the Locust Street Boys and the Big River Brass Band it was the bellow and boom of brass.

"We just try to pick Dixieland music that came from the era of Bix," Joe Heinrichs, of the Locust Street Boys, said.

The best part of being a band at the race is watching the runners, he said.

"They clap," Heinrichs said. "They dance as they go running by. They really appreciate the music."

Jim Ryan, 59, Moline, was on his own, prepared to dose the runners with classic rock. He usually plays with Gray Wolf. He's worked the Bix about 25 years.

He also enjoys interacting with the runners. They show a lot of appreciation.

"Everybody's happy," Ryan said.

Near Palmer College, a drumline gave the runners a rattle-and-thunder rhythm. Here and there, it was a little simpler -- people shaking cow bells as the runners passed them.

The bands were right there, interacting with him and the other runners as they ran, Marshall Frazier, 45, Waterloo, said.

"Live music, you can't beat it," he said.

Isaac Frazier, 27, Cedar Rapids, a relative of Marshall Frazier, said he appreciated the variety in the music — he listens to a variety himself.

This was his first Bix 7, Isaac Frazier said. The music was a big part of the experience.

"Definitely coming back," he said.

Reporter Grace Kinnicutt contributed to this report.