Ben Flanagan will be a decided underdog when he steps to the starting line in Saturday’s 44th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7.
After all, the 23-year-old Canadian hasn’t run a road race of any distance since he was in the ninth grade.
He certainly hasn’t run a race full of steep hills in the sometimes suffocating heat of late July against a field filled with battle-hardened Kenyans and Ethiopians, many of whom are very familiar with a course he’s never even seen before.
But you get the feeling Flanagan kind of likes being the underdog. And he often responds positively when placed in that role.
You needn’t look any further than the 10,000-meter race at the NCAA Division I track and field meet about seven weeks ago. Flanagan, a fifth-year senior at the University of Michigan, was seeded 19th in the race. He hadn’t even qualified for the NCAA meet the previous year because of a litany of injuries.
He ran in the wake of Alabama star Vincent Kiprop the entire way but on the 25th and final lap, he found the strength to surge past Kiprop and spring one of the biggest upsets in recent NCAA history.
He admitted he probably even surprised himself that day.
“I would say that’s fair to say,’’ he said. “I went in with a certain level of confidence but I knew that if I executed my race plan and if things were feeling good, as I was anticipating, I knew I could be in the mix for the win. I knew I could be in contention.
“I never go into a race expecting to win, but the goal is always to win, right? In this particular case, I knew it was going to be quite a jump and quite a lofty goal considering my previous accolades. But I believed in myself.’’
Flanagan never has been known for having a strong finishing kick. In fact, he said that was one of his weaknesses as a runner, something he has tried to work on.
“So to win a national title is one thing,’’ he said. “To win it that way is very atypical for the type of runner I am.’’
Within seconds after crossing the finish line, Flanagan was caught on video asking “Where’s my mom? Where’s my mom? Mom! Mom!’’
Michelle Flanagan was seated on the backstretch, on the other side of the track from where Ben finished, but she told Sports Illustrated she was screaming wildly in hopes that he might hear her.
“I could see him take over. I had seen him do this before,’’ she said. “Recently, he’s been very fit and I thought ‘Oh my goodness, I think he’s going to do this.’’’
Flanagan said it was "cool'' that ESPN was able to capture the moment of him searching for his mother in the stands. He called it “a genuine reaction.
“She’s always been there, always been supportive through the good times but obviously she’s been rock solid in her support the whole way,’’ he said. “It’s not always going well and during the tough times she was always there for me, always supporting me and someone I could also go to when I needed that support.’’
There have been plenty of moments where he faced adversity. Last year, Flanagan was sidelined for a long period of time by a sacral stress fracture in his lower back. He has had assorted other little ailments that kept setting him back during his college career.
But he finally was healthy enough this spring to win the Big Ten 10,000 title, then astonishingly lopped 39 seconds off his previous best time in the NCAA finals in Eugene, Oregon.
“It’s been a little bit of a roller coaster physically, mentally and emotionally, but I just need to trust the process and stay patient and everything worked out as good as it could have,’’ Flanagan said.
Now he would like to see what he can do on the professional road racing circuit.
“It will be kind of nice to get away from the track,’’ he said. “You get dizzy running around in circles.’’
Flanagan still is working on his masters degree in social work at Michigan, serving an internship at a clinic in which he works with adolescents with autism.
He won a small community race — the Ann Arbor Mile — last weekend and will take his first shot at pro prize money at the Bix 7.
“The Bix 7 has such a great history …’’ he said. “I’ve never been there to watch the race myself. I wish I had but I have not had that privilege. I’ve heard great things about it.’’
His agent, Dan Lilot, thought the Bix 7 would be a good starting point for him because of his reputation as more of a strength runner than a speed guy.
“I’m really excited to make a big splash on the professional scene,’’ Flanagan added. “I couldn’t think of a better place to start things off.’’