No one happier to see pandemic fade than Bix Billy

Let’s face it, nobody has liked this COVID-19 pandemic crap.

Nobody. All the mask-wearing, the social distancing, the fear, the trepidation, the uncertainty, the loss of loved ones.

Chances are, almost no one has hated it as much as Bill Rodgers.

The most successful marathon runner in American history loves the social aspect of his sport. For decades, he has cherished the opportunity to go to road races and mingle with the masses, renewing acquaintances with old friends, embracing the energy and camaraderie that accompanies the events.

COVID-19 took all that away from him. He went 16 months without attending a race.

The virus also took his mother.

Kay Rodgers died last fall at the age of 97.

But her most famous son will be thinking about her when he visits Davenport for one of his favorite races a week from Saturday.

Bill Rodgers is planning to run the Quad-City Times Bix 7 for the 41st time on July 24. There is no other race he has run as often and few others he loves as much.