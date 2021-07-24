Offloading energy: YMCA lets kids cut loose while parents run the Bix

The six kids clustered in the foyer at first, a handful of hesitant, half-sized people, but Laura Luciani, of the YMCA, soon had them in hand and in motion.

The YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley offered to watch runners’ children during the Quad-City Times Bix 7. The program was open to children ages 2 to 12. This bunch was in the low and middle range of that.

"What do you want to do first?" Luciani asked as she herded them into the lobby of the R. Richard Bittner YMCA on Fourth Street, steps from the Prairie Farms Quick Bix finish line.

"Play some games!" a boy shouted.

From there it was like letting a bunch of balls loose in a pinball machine all at once. Imagine watching people at a rave dancing while lights strobe. Trying to make sense of young kids at play is a little like that.

They whirled about a mat trying to catch brightly colored, slowly rotating images of party favors cast by an overhead projector: one foot, two feet, hands beat! The game room filled with the sound of skin and shoe soles slapping and thudding.