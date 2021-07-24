 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Offloading energy: YMCA lets kids cut loose while parents run the Bix
0 Comments
topical alert top story
QUAD-CITY TIMES BIX 7

Offloading energy: YMCA lets kids cut loose while parents run the Bix

  • Updated
  • 0
Kids in motion: Child Watch at the YMCA during Bix 7

Shooting hoops! Two of the children enrolled in the YMCA Bix 7 Child Watch program burning off energy while their adults run the race.

 Anthony Watt

Almost! kids trying to shoot hoops at the YMCA while their parents run the Bix.

The six kids clustered in the foyer at first, a handful of hesitant, half-sized people, but Laura Luciani, of the YMCA, soon had them in hand and in motion. 

The YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley offered to watch runners’ children during the Quad-City Times Bix 7. The program was open to children ages 2 to 12. This bunch was in the low and middle range of that.

"What do you want to do first?" Luciani asked as she herded them into the lobby of the R. Richard Bittner YMCA on Fourth Street, steps from the Prairie Farms Quick Bix finish line.

"Play some games!" a boy shouted.

The YMCA offered to watch the children of runners so they could take part in the Bix.

From there it was like letting a bunch of balls loose in a pinball machine all at once. Imagine watching people at a rave dancing while lights strobe. Trying to make sense of young kids at play is a little like that.

They whirled about a mat trying to catch brightly colored, slowly rotating images of party favors cast by an overhead projector: one foot, two feet, hands beat! The game room filled with the sound of skin and shoe soles slapping and thudding. 

A blue ball caught one boy's eye. He bounced at that for a hot minute, got bored then: Yeet! The ball got hurled into the corner and he's off to do something else. 

Then there was the rattle of plastic toys being inspected and put to use and the tiny rumble of a bright pink push car being driven across the floor. Somebody was always dancing or zooming. 

All of this was happening a the same time. 

Then they boomed up the stairs, heading for the basketball court. Whoops! Too far. Back down one flight and then it was shooting hoops and dribbling — "Watch Me!" — the drubbing of rubber on court and backboard creating its own thunder.

A moment later, the raquetballs got their chance in the closed court next door, they and the kids zinging about like electrons. 

Then downstairs again. More games. Coloring. Chasing those party favors that just refuse to be caught. 

In the midst of all this, Luciani cheerfully looked at her watch.

"We're hoping to have them napping by nine," she joked. 

Lead up to the Bix

1 of 11
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Quad-City Times Bix 7 after party

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News