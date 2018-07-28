When Bob Beardsley crossed the finish line Saturday at the Quad-City Times Bix 7, the fatigue visible and sweat pouring off his face, he was immediately greeted by his younger brother, Kris.
It caught Bob a bit off guard.
"I didn't know he was going to be there and he grabbed me and I was looking down because I was pretty fatigued at that point," Bob Beardsley said. "So all I saw was the 'Bix with Bob' shirt and I really didn't know who it was for a while."
The two brothers embraced, Kris holding Bob up after his brother finished the race in 30 minutes, 45 seconds, completing the Isle Casino Beat the Elite challenge. By beating men's winner Belay Tilahun's time of 32:39, Beardsley won $2,500.
It's Beardsley's 37th straight running of the Bix 7 and a completely different experience than a year ago, when he tore his ACL just before race day. The Bettendorf resident still completed the race, his friends and family pushing him along the course in a wheelchair.
"I knew I was going to come back, I just didn't know how long it would take," said Beardsley, who was given a 3.4-mile head start along the course. "I certainly didn't expect I was going to have to run 3.6 miles as hard as I can because I haven't done that in 30 years. I wasn't expecting anything like this.
"It's the coolest thing I've ever done athletically. ... I haven't been that nervous for any sort of athletic competition for a long, long time."
This year, those same friends and family dotted the course, all wearing 'Bix with Bob' T-shirts. After the race was finished, Beardsley was surrounded by more than a dozen people while he gave interviews and celebrated his achievement.
"I knew there was going to be a lot of people but it seemed like I saw everybody else (as well)," Beardsley said. "There were people screaming from everywhere and everybody seemed to know my name and maybe that was just because they read it on my shirt. It was pretty awesome."
That support powered Beardsley through the course. He reached the top of the hill on Brady Street in less than 26 minutes and made the turn onto 4th Street at 28:45.
"I went out fast and I was worried I wouldn't be able to hold it but I got so amped up, I was almost overcome with emotion out there," he said. "There were so many people out there yelling and screaming for me, I really kind of got carried away and I took off."
Despite winning by nearly two minutes, Beardsley said he didn't feel secure until the final 50 yards.
"I was scared to death the whole way," he said. "I was getting pretty close to the line and I heard they said there's no elite runner in sight, then I knew. But the rest of the time, I felt like they were going to be getting me."
Having his brother at the finish line was an added surprise. Kris has run more than 20 Bix races in his life but chose to run the Prairie Farms Quick Bix for the first time so he could see his brother finish.
"I think it's fantastic," Kris said. "He's just a competitor. He does the CrossFit, he pounds that out. He works through injuries, he's done that all of his life. He's one of those guys that just doesn't quit. It's an amazing thing to see."
Since being selected as the Beat the Elite runner last month, Beardsley had been concerned about how his knee would hold up through training and race day. Those concerns quickly evaporated.
"The knee held up incredibly well," he said. "The knee didn't bother me and it had been bothering me going downhill every time I could always feel it. I guess today, the adrenaline, going down Brady, the knee did not hurt.
Beardsley plans to donate the prize money to his brother, John, and his physical therapist, Shari Huber, who both have been battling cancer.
To follow through and actually accomplish the goal means a lot.
"It's awesome. Once I told everybody that's what I was going to do with it I felt pressure, you better win now, you don't want to disappoint them," he said. "I'm super relieved I was able to do it. They deserve it."