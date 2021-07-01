Out to beat the elites: Doug Boleyn, innovation officer for Genesis Health System, named Quad-City Times Beat the Elite runner

Now a fixture on race day, it wouldn't be the Quad-City Times Bix 7 without someone trying to beat the elites.

This year, Doug Boleyn will get that chance.

Boleyn was announced as the Quad-City Times Beat the Elite runner before Thursday's Iowa American Water Bix @ 6 training run. Boleyn is the 17th participant in the challenge, selected out of the pool of early entrants to the 7-mile road race.

On July 24, Boleyn will get a yet-to-be-determined head start along the course, and if he is the first one across the finish line, he will win $2,500.

Boleyn has served as innovation officer for Genesis Health System since August 2018 after serving as executive director of outpatient services from June 2014.

Before that, he was manager of outpatient rehabilitation from 2008-12 and joined Genesis in 2002 as manager of therapeutic recreation.

In the 16 previous years of the promotion, just five runners have failed to be the first across the finish line.

The Beat the Elite runner in 2019, Mallory Asbe, was passed on the final stretch of the race before collapsing across the finish line.