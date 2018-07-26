Jen Paul never accomplished the triumph of defeating Wendy Shaw.
The former Davenport North runner couldn't get over that hump during her high school days and didn't have a faster qualifying time for the 18th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints than the Davenport Central graduate.
Paul's moment finally came on Thursday night.
Using a gutsy pass of Shaw halfway through the Women's 30-39 race, Paul blasted to the front and put on the finishing touches in her sixth straight sprints victory, a new record for the division.
"I knew this year was going to be tough," Paul said. "I came into today with some confidence."
Currently living in LeClaire, Iowa, Paul's 10-year old daughter Payton held a sign that read "Go Mom! #kickbutt" in the crowd and was still held close to her after the race.
"My kids are my biggest supporters," Paul said. "I love being able to give them a positive role model every time. I'm so thankful."
Payton's mom sure did kick butt.
Paul's time of 1 minute, 15.61 seconds is the fastest time she has run since 2013 when she ran 1:14.
Already with a Firecracker 5K title under her belt, Paul once again turns her attention toward trying to win the Eloise Caldwell trumpet. She has failed to win one since its inception in 2011.
For now, she's enjoying this win.
"Time and time again, what keeps bringing me back is this race is so unique," Paul said. "There's nothing else in the area like it."
Men's 30-39
The smallest field on the men's side was guaranteed a new champion for the first time in its five-year history.
James Raabe outlasted Nick Dehner to claim his first sprints title in 1 minute, 6.15 seconds.
"I just wanted to stay with (Nick)," Raabe said. "I wanted to give it a shot. It's been fun."
The Springfield, Ill., native raced in the open division before hitting the spry age of 30 this year that allowed him to compete in the 30-39 race.
Him and Dehner were neck-and-neck up until the last 50 meters when Raabe got a sudden burst of energy to break the tape.
"Halfway, figured leave it all out there," Raabe said. "If I had enough, awesome."
More mid-distance training led to Raabe's victory, and if healthy next year, he said he'll return to the Quad-Cities.
Women's Masters
Kathy Evanchyk has dominated this field with nine victories including the last four in a row.
Nancy Foxen halted win No. 10.
The Muscatine resident led wire-to-wire for her first career win, trouncing Evanchyk by more than five seconds.
"I was like 'I knew I had to try really hard,'" Foxen said. "The hill, you never know what it's going to be like."
The wife of Muscatine high school cross country head coach Chris Foxen, Nancy's first-time experience on Brady Street went as well as she could've predicted.
She started out quickly and held on for dear life as Evanchyk had a hard time catching up to her.
"I wanted to be careful and not go out too fast and die," Nancy Foxen said. "I just felt comfortable, felt like I can keep this up."
Men's Masters
Another year, another Marek Wensel victory.
This one, however, came with little training.
"I don't compete very much," Wensel said. "Outdoors this year, this is the only thing I do."
Despite that, he was able to hold off Paul Kilgore for the fourth year in a row and cross the finish line in 1 minute, 7.79 seconds.
"I know Paul is a really, really good athlete," the Marion, Iowa, resident said. "This isn't even like a regular (400); it's easier to make a mistake."
While four seconds slower than his qualifying time, Wensel felt this was the most flawless race he's ran in his seven-year title domination.
"I floated three-quarters of the way and I knew I would have some stuff at the end," Wensel said. "I predicted 68."
Men's Open
James Warren sees fast runners every day as the Davenport Assumption assistant cross country and track coach.
It was his turn to show how fast he is.
In the tightest race of the night, Warren, donning an Assumption top, squeaked past Augustana grad Isaac Smith, former St. Ambrose runner Jay Whitmore and Muscatine senior-to-be Owen Hazelwood to win his first ever sprints title.
"I wasn't going to wear this jersey and represent Assumption if I didn't think I was going to do well," said Warren, whose time of 1 minute, 3.60 seconds is the slowest winning time in the open division.
From the qualifying times, five of the seven runners were within seven seconds of each other.
That translated to the final.
Warren first passed Hazelwood, who finished fourth, then had to hold off Smith to cross the line in first.
"When I passed Owen initially, I didn't see Isaac," Warren said. "I felt him, I could see his foot on the left and made me use my arms a little bit, go into desperation."
Women's Open
Gone are Brette Correy's collegiate running days, but next weekend she is getting married.
Keeping in shape is what the former Northern Iowa track standout plans to do, and that is working to perfection.
Correy's winning time of 1 minute, 13.92 seconds was just over five seconds quicker than defending champion Alli Wroblewski.
"I love running, a good way to make the season longer," Correy said. "I thought I ran it pretty decently."
The Dubuque native was pleasantly surprised how she started the quarter-mile sprint.
Correy went out fast and never looked back to hold off Wroblewski and Rock Island's Jayla Hathorn.
"I knew the back end was going to hurt the most," Correy said. "I just wanted to go for it and leave nothing behind."