PV's Boleyn top high school female; Plainfield's Burns top male

She said she was shooting for a seven-minute mile pace. She bested that with a pace of 6:43 per mile.

“I’m really happy with that time, I did not think I could go that fast,” she said. “I saw the hills and I’m like, those are pretty big. This hurt more than any race I’ve ever run I think.”

She’s been training with the PV cross country team this summer after some standout years in middle school. She set junior high state records in the 1500 (4:44.37) and 800 (2:16) during track season as an eighth-grader.

The Bix was the first race of this size she’s competed in, and she was excited to win her division at the hometown event. She said she did not expect to win her division and at one point questioned whether she was even in contention.

“There was a guy on the course and he was saying there was like five girls in front of you,” she said. “I was like, oh, OK, I’m just running at this point. I did not think I was going to win the high school challenge by any means, because it’s a huge race.

“I was just coming out to participate in it because it’s such a fun community event,” Boleyn said. “I was not planning to really race it at all, but it was good.”