 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Quad-City community keeps runners coming back for Bix 7

  • Updated
  • 0
Dennis Griffin

Dennis Griffin, Moline, poses near the starting line before competing in his 42nd Bix 7 Road Race. 

 Olivia Allen

The annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race celebrated its 48th commencement this year. 

One runner, Dennis Griffin of Moline, geared up for his 42nd time participating in the Bix 7, just six years shy of the race's debut. 

When asked what has kept him coming back all these years, Griffin had a simple reply: 

"Oh, it's my favorite," he said. 

He then nodded toward the Quad-City community. 

"It's just so much fun," he said. "People are out here and enjoying themselves, just a nice community event." 

Griffin finished with a time of 01:44:16. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News