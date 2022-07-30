Quad-City community keeps runners coming back for Bix 7

The annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race celebrated its 48th commencement this year.

One runner, Dennis Griffin of Moline, geared up for his 42nd time participating in the Bix 7, just six years shy of the race's debut.

When asked what has kept him coming back all these years, Griffin had a simple reply:

"Oh, it's my favorite," he said.

He then nodded toward the Quad-City community.

"It's just so much fun," he said. "People are out here and enjoying themselves, just a nice community event."

Griffin finished with a time of 01:44:16.