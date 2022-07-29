Quad City running shops see influx in business as Bix approaches

Race participants see the Quad-City Times Bix 7 as a fun challenge. Local running shops see it as an opportunity.

The month of July is a busy one for Davenport’s Fleet Feet and Running Wild. The Bix 7 attracts advanced athletes and amateurs alike – and the two running shops cater to both crowds.

“We see more people who are gaining an interest in physical fitness and their well being, and so they come in, and there are more opportunities for us to help fit people for shoes and stuff like that,” said Jack Meyers, Fleet Feet’s sales representative and shift lead. Meyers explained that customers seek out a greater variety in products as Bix weekend approaches, such as recovery products, apparel and race day gear.

Meyers also noted a more diverse customer base in the month of July, as more first-time Bix runners come into the store. Both Fleet Feet and Running Wild have used this broader range in customers as an opportunity to do giveaways and offer sales.

“We like to do fun things leading up to the Bix. This year, for example, we have giveaway prizes for some of our more popular products in the store, like on Instagram and Facebook,” Meyers said. “We post a product like a GPS watch or something like that, get people excited and we randomly pick somebody to give a free GPS watch to.”

Running Wild holds its biggest sale of the year in the month of July, with all items being 20% off. The running shop offers even better prices at the Running Wild Sports & Fitness Expo which is the Bix packet pick-up event the running shop sponsors.

“It's really a super important month,” said Kevin Benes, owner of Running Wild. “It carries our entire year … and that's all because of the Bix.”

Beyond the Bix, both businesses noted that customers tend to stick around. “We see a huge surge before Bix as people are training, and then Bix really gets people into running for the first time,” said Benes. “So we'll see somebody today that'll run their first Bix, and then we'll see them for their next pair of shoes in September, November.”

“They've caught the bug, and then they're lifelong customers,” he said.

Additionally, the onset of the pandemic caused many to turn to exercise as an outlet. As more and more people begin to feel comfortable at crowded events, running shops have seen an increase in business that has largely been maintained.

“It was kind of a huge surge in our industry, and it's really kept up,” said Benes. “So it'll be interesting to see how many people we get out there this year that aren't as concerned (about the pandemic) as they were last year.”