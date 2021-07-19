Quad-City Times Bix 7: Everything you need to know about the Arconic Jr. Bix race

As the Quad-City Times Bix 7 approaches, don’t forget about the kids.

The Arconic Jr. Bix is for crawlers to 12 year olds, and will start at 6 p.m. Friday, July 23. Participants can register for the event at bix7.com up until the starting time, and each participant will receive a medal, T-shirt and entrance to the Walmart post-race party.

The Jr. Bix consists of three age groups, each running a different distance.

Ages eight to 12 will run seventh-tenths of a mile, starting and ending on East 4th Street. Ages six to seven will run half a mile, also starting and ending on East 4th Street.

Ages five and under will run 70 yards, starting and ending on East 3rd Street. Crawlers will crawl across carpet squares. Parents are allowed to accompany their child in this age group.

Children with physical or neurological disabilities are also welcome to participate in the Arconic Jr. Bix, and accommodations will be provided in all Jr. Bix races. A special lane will be available for wheelchairs, walkers, children who need to accelerate slower, or strollers. For children with noise sensitivity, ear muffs can be loaned or disposable ear plugs can be given upon request.