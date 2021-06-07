Quad-City Times Bix 7: New Bix Block Parties will promote Davenport businesses

The Downtown Davenport Partnership hopes to draw Quad-Citians to local businesses with Bix Block Parties, a two-day series of events on July 23 and July 24, during the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

More than 20 downtown businesses will provide food and entertainment at five locations that stretch from the Rock Island Arsenal Bridge to Centennial Bridge, throughout east, south and west downtown, according to a news release.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership previously held Street Fest during Bix 7 weekend, closing off 2nd Street for traveling vendors.

Jason Gilliland, the partnership's director of events, said Street Fest was originally designed to draw people downtown, but with all the growth the area has seen in the past 10 to 15 years, plenty of businesses are capable of holding their own events.

Instead of bringing in vendors and putting on their own activities, the partnership is going to help local businesses generate their own revenue.

"We wanted to give the businesses the opportunity to showcase themselves," Gilliland said.

Downtown Davenport Partnership announces Bix Block Parties; Alternating Currents dates announced The Downtown Davenport Partnership is bringing a new twist to the Quad-City Times Bix 7 weekend.

Businesses participating in the block parties were chosen to receive event grants from the nonprofit to aid in event costs such as security, production costs and PPE equipment.