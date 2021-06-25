Quad-City Times Bix 7 organizers, local health officials lift COVID-19 race restrictions

"The race is an outdoor event and with current rates of infections less than two cases per 100,000 population per day and test positive rates are less than 2%. These should be abundantly safe levels for the outdoor event," Katz said. "If the Delta variant or other factors change the metrics in the wrong direction, everything can be reconsidered.

"We will meet with the organizers after the 4th (of July) to discuss how things are going."

Katz offered a safety protocol for those celebrating the annual seven-mile race.

"Any indoor gatherings associated with but not controlled by the race folks should be adhering to CDC advice about indoor venues with mixed vaccinated and unvaccinated groups," Katz said.

Juehring said Bix 7 organizers hope anyone who is not vaccinated and attends the race or its surrounding festivities will wear masks.

"Masks are not required," Juehring said. "It is a person's choice to wear one — but we hope unvaccinated people will wear the masks. We hope people make the right decision."