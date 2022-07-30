 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Quad-City Times Bix 7: Parties and people along the way

  • Updated
  • 0
Spinal cord makes it’s way down Brady Street

The Palmer spinal cord makes it’s way down Brady Street on Saturday during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport.

 NIkos Frazier

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 team catches up with the parties and people celebrating the race today.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bix 7 men's elite entries

Bix 7 men's elite entries

Here is a look at the 17 men entered into the elite field for Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7 in downtown Davenport:

Bix 7 women's elite entries

Bix 7 women's elite entries

Here is a look at the 11 women entered in the elite field for Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race in downtown Davenport:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News