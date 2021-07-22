Quad-City Times Bix 7 partners with The Heights of the Era

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 has always surrounded itself with music, with bands and performers playing along the course and at parties all day. Now the race will have Bix Beiderbecke-era music in its soundtrack for years to come.

The Heights of the Era, an all-day vintage music event new this year, has entered a partnership with the Quad-City Times Bix 7 to add more fun for participants and spectators, during the race and after, the organizers announced Thursday.

"We're excited that we're able to partner up with another family-friendly event in the Quad-Cities," Race Director Michelle Juehring said.

Connecting the music event with the race is a natural fit, The Heights of the Era organizer Michelle Russell said. The partnership was inspired by the race's past but has the goal of creating something new.

Before the Bix 7 race came the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival, which began in 1971. The race used to be part of the festival, but separated into its own event later. The Heights of the Era is bringing vintage jazz back to the race in a new way.

"It was such a magical partnership of activity and arts for the whole community ... when they parted ways it was a loss to both, but mostly to the community," Russell said.