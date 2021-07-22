Quad-City Times Bix 7 partners with The Heights of the Era

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 has always surrounded itself with music, with bands and performers playing along the course and at parties all day. Now the race will have Bix Beiderbecke-era music in its soundtrack for years to come.
The Heights of the Era, an all-day vintage music event new this year, has entered a partnership with the Quad-City Times Bix 7 to add more fun for participants and spectators, during the race and after, the organizers announced Thursday.
"We're excited that we're able to partner up with another family-friendly event in the Quad-Cities," Race Director Michelle Juehring said.
Connecting the music event with the race is a natural fit, The Heights of the Era organizer Michelle Russell said. The partnership was inspired by the race's past but has the goal of creating something new.
Before the Bix 7 race came the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival, which began in 1971. The race used to be part of the festival, but separated into its own event later. The Heights of the Era is bringing vintage jazz back to the race in a new way.
"It was such a magical partnership of activity and arts for the whole community ... when they parted ways it was a loss to both, but mostly to the community," Russell said.
The Heights of the Era will begin at 8 a.m. at the racecourse turnaround, then move to Lindsay Park, 2200 E 11th St., at 9:30 a.m. Twelve acts made up of 54 artists will play until 10:30 p.m. in Lindsay Park.
Runners can bring their race bibs to the park and receive free brunch, lunch and a beer pass. Attending the event is free of charge for everyone, and people are encouraged to bring their own seating, food and drink if they wish. For non-runners, food will not be for sale, but donuts and hotdogs will be available for those who RSVP'd by July 20.
Free shuttles will run all day from the Bix 7 finish line and six other offsite parking areas.
After the height of the COVID-19 pandemic caused people to isolate and the race to go virtual, Juehring said having a full day of fun will be a welcome change.
"In a way, it's a homecoming for us all to remember," Juehring said.