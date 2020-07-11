Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race Director Michelle Juehring: The pandemic is 'not stopping us'

× Celebrate the Bix with a free trial of the E-Edition! Now through July 25, the digital copy of the Quad-City Times is available for FREE when you sign up for an account. No credit card required. Already a subscriber? Click Log in. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michelle Juehring rises at 4 a.m.

There is a run in her morning — often with friends — and prayer. She closes her day in prayer as well.

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 race director, in her first year and in the midst of a global pandemic that has disrupted races everywhere, speaks with a grateful giggle and a schoolgirl laugh about mornings with her husband, Dave, and two teenagers, Dane and Shelby, who brighten — and sometimes challenge — her day.

A walking, talking — and running — dynamo, Juehring wastes no time worrying about a silly cliche regarding a half-filled or half-empty glass. Each day is a blessing, and the glass for the 52-year-old Wisconsin native and daughter of a teacher and school superintendent, is always full.

In good times and in not-so-good. And there have been both along life's path.

Today, there is a challenge. The race, which typically draws thousands to the Quad-Cities for race day, will be run virtually this year because of COVID-19 concerns. Today's Brady Street hill to climb — and it's personal, because Juehring loves her job and what it represents and means to her community — is making a world-class road race relevant in the middle of a pandemic.