Quad-City Times Bix 7 race director to be recognized as emerging industry leader

Michelle Juehring faced a tough task this past year.
As the race director for the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Juehring's first race in 2020 was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then she was tasked with trying to bring the 7-mile road race back to reality this past summer.
For her efforts, Juehring will be recognized as an emerging industry leader at the upcoming National Sports Safety and Security Conference in November.
Juehring receives the honor for her leadership while bringing the road race back to downtown Davenport safely amid the pandemic. More than 9,750 people registered for Bix races in 2021, according to race officials.
Jeuhring will be recognized in the Marathon/Endurance category.
"I am both humbled and honored to receive this award from National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security," Juehring said in a news release. "I give many kudos to our fabulous and hard-working team, including Laura Alexander Torgerud, Rick McGrath and Christina McNamara-Schmidt. I’m appreciative to our dedicated committee chairpersons, volunteers and sponsors, and all who contributed to bringing back the Bix safely. ... Additional thanks to our city and health and safety officials, including City of Davenport, Scott County Health Department and Genesis Health System.”
"The Emerging Industry Award allows professional leagues, NCAA member institutions, marathon and endurance events organizations, and interscholastic athletics programs to honor individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in addressing safety and security related issues," said Brook Graves, senior training manager for NCS4. "These contributions involve enhancing safety and security at their venue beyond what is normally required and setting an example for other young aspiring sports security professionals to follow."