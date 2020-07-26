Quad-City Times BIx 7 race ends with 3,441 runners taking part in virtual race

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 virtual race ended Saturday, with 3,441 runners taking part.

Of those, 336 ran the Arconic Jr. Bix for runners ages 12 or younger. The rest ran either a seven-mile course, or the two-mile Prairie Farms Quick Bix.

The 46th annual race went virtual this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Runners had from July 1 to July 25 to log their times at bix7.com, running or walking from anywhere in the world.

At least 13 former champions took part in the virtual Bix 7, including four-time champion Joan Samuelson, two-time champion Bill Rodgers and two-time champion Meb Keflezighi.

The Minnesota Distance Elite men's and women's running teams won the Isle Casino Beat the Elite Team Challenge. Isle Casino will give the team $1,000 for the charity of its choice.

This was the first year Michelle Juehring was at the helm as race director. Sponsors joined her in making the decision to make the race virtual this year, and stood by their sponsorships. Two sponsors popular at the traditional post-race party, Whitey's Ice Cream and Chick-fil-A, offered runners coupons in the race packet.

