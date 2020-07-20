QUAD-CITY TIMES BIX 7: Run (or hike) with the best: Virtual Bix 7 moves race from Davenport streets to Colorado mountains and beyond

Finally, when we reached the top of our dune, we posed for some selfies and began our run back to the bottom. This, thankfully, was a breeze. I’m not sure I’d have had the same confidence to run down Brady, though; the risk of tripping and falling into sand is not the same as tripping and falling onto pavement.

While challenging and time consuming, in about two hours, this hike hit only about 2.5 miles, which is 4.5 miles short of the Bix, so we chose a leg of the Colorado Trail a couple of days later to finish off our "race."

Much of the traditional out-and-back Bix 7 course ebbs and flows up and down hills, and the 4.53 miles we covered on the Colorado Trail just south of Silverton, Colo., at Molas Pass, included much of the same.

Rather than meander along Kirkwood Boulevard, Jersey Ridge and Middle Road, we climbed a handful of switchbacks, making our way through some trees before reaching some wide-open meadows. There, we crossed a few streams, passed a couple of hikers and mountain bikers, and stopped for some snacks.

Though we weren’t surrounded by encouraging spectators, we were encircled by mountains, and I like to think that they were rooting for us on our climb. (Or maybe that was the nearly 12,000 feet of elevation getting to me.)