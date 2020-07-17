Quad-City Times Bix 7 sponsors are staying loyal during tough times

"Our sponsors said: 'We support you. This is great for the community,'" Juehring said. "To have them stay with us at this hard time — Wow."

The loyalty to the race comes not only from local businesses, several said, but also from those they employ.

"We have sponsored the Arconic Jr. Bix since its inception more than two decades ago," said John Riches, communications and public affairs manager for Arconic's Davenport Works. "The Junior Bix is really our premier sponsorship in the Quad-Cities.

"While we have reduced our sponsorships, it was important for us, our employees and their families that we continue to support the Arconic Jr. Bix."

The sponsor of the Quick Bix, Prairie Hill Farms, is standing by the race for the 14th year.

“We’re living in unprecedented times, and we’ve all had to adapt in ways that fit the needs of our lives, our work, our business and our community," said DeMetria Isabel, marketing specialist for Prairie Farms. "The heart and soul of the Bix is our community and right now what’s important for our community is being safe.

"Our dedicated partners at Bix 7, like Michelle Juehring, (former race director) Ed Froehlich, Laura Torgerud and countless others want nothing more than to see Bix 7 continue, even in the midst of uncertainty; and they’re doing a wonderful job navigating a difficult situation while still providing the race we all know and love in the safest way possible.”

