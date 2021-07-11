Quad-City Times Bix 7: What's new along the course?

More than 10 new developments have popped up along the 7-mile course of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in downtown Davenport since the last in-person race in 2019.
Michelle Juehring, Bix race director, said it was great to have participants “meet and greet” with local businesses throughout the course.
“We are a community event 100%,” Juehring said. “I applaud the effort, the dedication and the hard work of the small business. We're so grateful that they are there, and hopefully our presence is an asset as well.”
A popular new development and community hub near the Bix route is the new R. Richard Bittner YMCA at 630 E. 4th St.
The Y opened in December 2020. The $24.5 million project includes a multi-window view of the Mississippi River and state-of-the-art equipment and furnishings.
Brad Martell, CEO and president of the YMCA of Iowa Mississippi Valley, formerly Scott County Y, said the new location gave visitors the chance to see the economic development in downtown Davenport.
“Since we're pretty close to the action of where the Bix starts and finishes, I think it's a great showcase of what Davenport can be,” Martell said. “You look at major cities that have momentum and their downtowns are vibrant, growing, lively, like Des Moines, our neighbor. We're just a couple of years behind them.”
Additional developments along the course include:
Restaurants
Cavort QC
Located in the Union Arcade building at 229 Brady St., the bar and grill serves tiki style cocktails and unique dishes with Asian and Latin influences.
Double Crown
The bar and grill serves burgers, wraps, all-you-can-eat $11 wings and other traditional pub fare at 217 Brady St. The space was formerly Van's.
Birrieria El Vergaz
The drive-thru-only restaurant serves tacos and burritos at 1218 Brady St.
Redband Coffee Company
The local coffee chain opened a new location at 1304 Brady St., in the former Cornerstone Dental next door to its first location. It's open seven days a week with drive-thru service.
Miss Phay Cafe
The Miss Phay Cafe serves Thai and Vietnamese cuisine through the story of a fictional Southeast Asian immigrant, Miss Phay, at 512 Brady St.
Residential
Priester Building
The former office space at 601 Brady St. is being converted to a 33-unit apartment building.
The Brenton
The one-bedroom and studio loft apartments are located in the former Davenport school district administrative center at 1606 Brady St.
Beauty
Airbrushed Sunless
The custom spray tan studio on 419 Brady St. offers in-studio and mobile salon-grade services.
Outdoor
Kaiserslautern Square
The "K-Square" pocket park on East 3rd Street across from the historic Adler Theatre was renovated to be more inviting and usable.
Relocation
MidAmerican Energy Building
MidAmerican left its space on East 3rd Street, which now houses a staffing company. The power company is building a new base of operations at 3050 Enterprise Way, Davenport.