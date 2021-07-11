Quad-City Times Bix 7: What's new along the course?

More than 10 new developments have popped up along the 7-mile course of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in downtown Davenport since the last in-person race in 2019.

Michelle Juehring, Bix race director, said it was great to have participants “meet and greet” with local businesses throughout the course.

“We are a community event 100%,” Juehring said. “I applaud the effort, the dedication and the hard work of the small business. We're so grateful that they are there, and hopefully our presence is an asset as well.”

A popular new development and community hub near the Bix route is the new R. Richard Bittner YMCA at 630 E. 4th St.

The Y opened in December 2020. The $24.5 million project includes a multi-window view of the Mississippi River and state-of-the-art equipment and furnishings.

Brad Martell, CEO and president of the YMCA of Iowa Mississippi Valley, formerly Scott County Y, said the new location gave visitors the chance to see the economic development in downtown Davenport.