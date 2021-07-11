 Skip to main content
Quad-City Times Bix 7: What's new along the course?
More than 10 new developments have popped up along the 7-mile course of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in downtown Davenport since the last in-person race in 2019.

Michelle Juehring, Bix race director, said it was great to have participants “meet and greet” with local businesses throughout the course.

“We are a community event 100%,” Juehring said. “I applaud the effort, the dedication and the hard work of the small business. We're so grateful that they are there, and hopefully our presence is an asset as well.”

A popular new development and community hub near the Bix route is the new R. Richard Bittner YMCA at 630 E. 4th St.

The Y opened in December 2020. The $24.5 million project includes a multi-window view of the Mississippi River and state-of-the-art equipment and furnishings.

Brad Martell, CEO and president of the YMCA of Iowa Mississippi Valley, formerly Scott County Y, said the new location gave visitors the chance to see the economic development in downtown Davenport.

“Since we're pretty close to the action of where the Bix starts and finishes, I think it's a great showcase of what Davenport can be,” Martell said. “You look at major cities that have momentum and their downtowns are vibrant, growing, lively, like Des Moines, our neighbor. We're just a couple of years behind them.”

Additional developments along the course include:

Restaurants

Cavort QC 

Cavort.CR2

Cavort QC 

Located in the Union Arcade building at 229 Brady St., the bar and grill serves tiki style cocktails and unique dishes with Asian and Latin influences.

Double Crown

082120-qc-nws-bizmoves-001

Double Crown Bar & Grill 

The bar and grill serves burgers, wraps, all-you-can-eat $11 wings and other traditional pub fare at 217 Brady St. The space was formerly Van's.

Birrieria El Vergaz

The drive-thru-only restaurant serves tacos and burritos at 1218 Brady St.

Redband Coffee Company

RedBand Coffee.jpeg

Redband Coffee

The local coffee chain opened a new location at 1304 Brady St., in the former Cornerstone Dental next door to its first location. It's open seven days a week with drive-thru service.

Miss Phay Cafe

Miss Phay's.jpeg

Miss Phay Cafe 

The Miss Phay Cafe serves Thai and Vietnamese cuisine through the story of a fictional Southeast Asian immigrant, Miss Phay, at 512 Brady St.

Residential

Priester Building

601 Brady Street.CR2

The Priester Building 

The former office space at 601 Brady St. is being converted to a 33-unit apartment building.

The Brenton

The Brenton.jpeg

The Brenton loft apartments 

The one-bedroom and studio loft apartments are located in the former Davenport school district administrative center at 1606 Brady St.

Beauty

Airbrushed Sunless

The custom spray tan studio on 419 Brady St. offers in-studio and mobile salon-grade services.

Outdoor

Kaiserslautern Square

090420-qc-nws-square

Kaiserslautern Square

The "K-Square" pocket park on East 3rd Street across from the historic Adler Theatre was renovated to be more inviting and usable.

Relocation

MidAmerican Energy Building

MidAmerican left its space on East 3rd Street, which now houses a staffing company. The power company is building a new base of operations at 3050 Enterprise Way, Davenport.

Michelle Juehring, Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race Director, and Matt Christensen, Executive Editor of the Quad-City Times, make a big announcement about the status of the upcoming race.
