Quad-City Times Bix 7 will go virtual for 2020

For former participants who have moved away from the area, for race volunteers who are typically assisting in other areas on race day, for people who want to sample the two-mile Prairie Farms Quick Bix without being part of the crowd or folks who prefer a hill-free experience, this year’s Bix 7 provides that opportunity.

“The kids, they can do the Arconic Jr. Bix in the living room or the backyard,’’ Juehring said. “The hope is that everyone will Bix together, even if for this one year we are apart.’’

Ed Froehlich, the Bix 7 race director for 40 years before stepping away from that role after the 2019 race, said continued support of sponsors provides the Bix 7 with a strong organizational foundation and he praised Juehring’s leadership through a challenging first year.

“She came up with a wonderful idea of having the virtual race, something I would have never thought of,’’ Froehlich said. “This gives those guys who have run all 45 races a chance to run the 46th time and it gives everybody else a chance to move one step closer to that five- or 10-year pin. I think it’s going to be a success.’’

Registrations for the virtual race are being accepted at www.Bix7.com and Juehring hopes the event continues to connect with the community.