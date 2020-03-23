Quad-City Times Bix 7 closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation

For 45 years, the Quad-City Times Bix 7 has brought our community together. Throughout, the safety and well-being of our runners, walkers, spectators, staff, volunteers and our community at-large, has been our number one priority.

With that in mind, rest assured that we are closely monitoring the developing situation of COVID-19 (coronavirus) with the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, local public safety and public health officials.

As of now, our planning and preparations continue for the 46th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 scheduled for July 25th, 2020.

Stay well,

Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race Organization

