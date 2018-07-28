Nothing says road barrier quite like a concrete mixer truck.
For the past several years, a crew from Block Hahn Builders, or BHB, has arrived before race time to position their trucks across major intersections along the Quad-City Times Bix 7 route.
Driver Larry Oetzmann, who has worked 56 years for the Davenport company, straddled one of two large gray and red concrete mixer trucks at the McClellan Boulevard turnaround to block traffic from entering the seven-mile route. "There still will be a few (cars) get in (by driving) around on the sidewalk," the Donahue, Iowa, man said.
"There's about six of us, two trucks here, two at Kirkwood and two downtown," said Oetzmann, whose company longevity has earned him the distinction as the only driver whose name is painted on the drum of his truck with the words "Dedicated driver."
From his post, he has enjoyed a bird's eye view of the turnaround, and up until this year, the famous water slide on the lawn of a nearby house.