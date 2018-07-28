Mickey Davis was a supervisor at the former U.S. West phone company back in 1982 when a work group volunteered for their first Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Back to help year after year, she eventually inherited the water station and has the task of recruiting volunteers to hand out water to the runners.
"This is our domain — the turnaround. Then we clean it up," she said at the McClellan Boulevard turnaround.
"We've lost quite a few volunteers, a lot got old," said Davis, who is a young 83. "It's wonderful to have RAGBRAI here, but we lose a lot of volunteers to help there."
But she could count on Amy Snook of Davenport, who has been part of her work crew for 28 years.
Snook, who with her husband, Carl, is responsible for the early-morning setup, arrived about 5:30 a.m. to set up water tables and quickly had help from some young volunteers. "We like the kids because they can bend over," she said with a smile.
Snook's daughter, Angela Rhoades, who has joined them since she was little, now is bringing her son, Dylan, 8.
But Snook said "We're thinking about making this our last full year."
Davis said her station found some help this year from a group of about 20 volunteers from Sacred Heart and Trinity Episcopal Cathedrals, both in Davenport.
"We're close neighbors so we get together to do things," said Sacred Heart member Jim Collins. "We just have fun together 'fellow-shipping.'"