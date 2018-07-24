The men
Shadrack Biwott
Residence: Colorado Springs, Colo.
Age: 33
Career: Winner of 2016 Rock N Roll San Jose Marathon and 2015 Garry Bjorklund Half-marathon … fourth in 2017 Boston Marathon, seventh in 2016 U.S. Olympic trials marathon … former University of Oregon runner.
This year: Third in Boston Marathon, 12th in NYC Half-marathon.
At Bix: First appearance.
Simion Chirchir
Residence: Kenya
Age: 34
Career: Top-5 finishes in Pittsburgh Half-marathon, Kentucky Derby Festival Half-marathon, Columbus Half-marathon and Parkersburg Half-marathon in 2016 and 2017.
This year: First in Apple Blossom 10k and Greater Clarksburg 10k; second in Cotton Row 10k; third in Lawyers Have Heart 10k; fourth in Rite Aid Cleveland 10k and Great Buffalo Chase 5k; sixth in Cooper Bridge 10k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Andrew Colley
Residence: Blowing Rock, N.C.
Age: 27
Career: Winner of 2017 Statesman Cap 10k and 2014 NYRR Midnight Run 4-miler … seventh in 2014 USATF 12k championships.
This year: First in Lawyers Have Heart 10k; third in USATF Half-marathon championships; fourth in Shamrock Shuffle 8k; sixth in Peachtree 10k; 10th in Cherry Blossom 10-miler.
At Bix: First appearance.
Ben Flanagan
Residence: Kitchener, Ontario
Age: 23
Career: Track and cross country All-American at Michigan … two-time Big Ten 10,000-meter champion, NCAA champ this year … 2017 cross country champion at NCAA Great Lakes regional, Adidas Challenge and Michigan Open.
This year: First in NCAA 10,000 meters and Big Ten 10,000 meters.
At Bix: First appearance.
Josh Izewski
Residence: Blowing Rock, N.C.
Age: 28
Career: Seven-time All-SEC selection in track and cross country at Florida … second last year at Richmond Half-marathon, eighth in Virginia 10-miler.
This year: 13th in Cherry Blossom 10-miler.
At Bix: First appearance.
Meb Kefelzighi
Residence: San Diego, Calif.
Age: 43
Career: Silver medalist in 2004 Olympic marathon … also member of U.S. Olympic team in 2000, 2012 and 2016 … winner of Boston Marathon in 2014 and New York Marathon in 2009 … U.S. half-marathon champion in 2014, second in 2013.
At Bix: First in 2002 and 2009; third in 2003 and 2013; fourth in 2007; fifth in 2006; seventh in 2016; eighth in 2015.
Elkanah Kibet
Residence: Colorado Springs, Colo.
Age: 32
Career: Winner of 2016 Gasparilla Half-marathon and 2015 Reedy River Run 10k … fifth in USATF 10-mile championships last year and USATF 15k championships in 2016 … seventh in 2015 Chicago Marathon.
This year: Eighth in Boston Marathon.
At Bix: Fourth in 2016.
Abraham Kiplagat
Residence: Kenya
Age: 33
Career: Winner of Indiana State Twilight 800 meters and runnerup in Reduit Mauritius International 1,500 meters last year.
This year: Fifth in Great Buffalo Chase 5k,
At Bix: First appearance.
Linus Kiplagat
Residence: Kenya
Age: 23
Career: Seventh at Solidarity Games 5k last year.
This year: First in Rite Aid Cleveland 10k, Cotton Row Run 10k, Litchfield Hills Road Race, Monumental Mile and Shelter Island 10k; sixth in Great Buffalo Chase 5k; eighth in BAA 10k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Silas Kipruto
Residence: Kenya
Age: 33
Career: Two-time winner of Jakarta 10k (2014 and 2015) … also won Marrakech Half-marathon and International Half-marathon of Lille in 2014 and International Libya 10k in 2013.
This year: First in Great Buffalo Chase 5k.
At Bix: First in 2011, 2012 and 2016; second in 2013; fifth in 2015.
Leonard Korir
Residence: Kenya
Age: 31
Career: Winner of Peachtree Road Race and USATF 15k championships last year … won Pittsburgh 10-miler in 2014 … second in USATF 10-mile championships and third in USATF outdoor 10,000 meters last year … member of 2016 U.S. Olympic team, placing 14th in 10,000 meters at Rio.
This year: First in USATF 15k championships, fifth at USATF Half-marathon championships.
At Bix: First in 2013 and 2015.
Kenneth Kosgei
Residence: Kenya
Age: 34
Career: Top-five finishes last year at Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon, Philadelphia Marathon, Wine 10k and Illinois Marathon.
This year: Third at Round the Bay, sixth at Cooper Bridge Run 10K.
At Bix: First appearance.
Colin Leak
Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.
Age: 31
Career: Former NCAA All-American at William & Mary … seventh in Rock N Roll San Jose Half-marathon and Houston Half-marathon last year.
This year: 11th in USATF 15k championships.
At Bix: First appearance.
Ryan Mahalsky
Residence: Rochester, Mich.
Age: 25
Career: Winner of Boston Mayors Cup 8k cross country race last year … 11th in 2017 USATF 10-mile championships.
This year: Third in USATF Club Cross Country championships, seventh in USATF outdoor 10,000 meters.
At Bix: First appearance.
Teshome Mekonen
Residence: Ethiopia
Age: 22
Career: Winner of Wharf to Wharf and Crazy 8’s 8k last year … won Utica Boilermaker 15k in 2016, second in 2017, fourth in 2015 … also won Subaru Buffalo Chase 4-miler in 2015.
This year: Second in Lilac Bloomsday 12k and BAA 10k; third in Healthy Kidney 10k; fourth in NYC Half-marathon.
At Bix: Eighth in 2016.
Benard Ngeno
Residence: Kenya
Age: 21
Career: Winner of Richmond Half-marathon and Virginia 10-miler last year, second in Philadelphia Half-marathon.
This year: First in Azalea Trail 10k, Fresh 15k and Dismal Swamp Half-marathon; second in Cooper Bridge 10k; fifth in Ottawa 10k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Joe Stilin
Residence: Blowing Rock, N.C.
Age: 28
Career: Track and cross country All-American at both Princeton and Texas … 11th at 2014 USATF outdoor 5,000 meters, 15th in 2015 USATF cross country championships.
This year: 11th in Peachtree Road Race and BAA 5k; 18th in Payton Jordan Invitational 10,000 meters.
At Bix: First appearance.
Belay Tilahun
Residence: Ethiopia
Age: 23
Career: Winner of 10,000 meters at 2016 Tel Aviv Track Meet … fourth in 10,000 at 2016 Ethiopian Olympic trials … top-five finishes at Sao Silvestre 15k, World’s Best 10k and Utica Boilermaker 15k.
This year: N/A
At Bix: Second in 2016.
The women
Chelsea Blaase
Residence: Rochester Hills, Mich.
Age: 24
Career: From St. Joseph, Ill. … former All-American at Tennessee … fifth in NCAA 10,000 meters in 2016, seventh in 2017 … 16th in 2016 U.S. Olympic trials 10,000 meters.
This year: Fourth in USATF 15k championships.
At Bix: Fifth in 2017.
Vicoty Chepngeno
Residence: Kenya
Age: 24
Career: Fourth in Kenyan Championships 800 meters in 2013.
This year: First in Get in Gear 10k and Trolley Run 4-miler; second in Azalea Trail 10k; third in Utica Boilermaker 15k and Great Buffalo Chase 5k; sixth in Cherry Blossom 10-miler.
At Bix: First appearance.
Buzunesh Deba
Residence: Ethiopia
Age: 30
Career: Winner of 2014 Boston Marathon, third in 2015, seventh in 2016 and 2017 … second in NYC Marathon in 2011 and 2013, ninth in 2014 … winner of 2013 Lilac Bloomsday 12k.
This year: Eighth in BAA 10k.
At Bix: Second in 2013.
Sydney Devore
Residence: Rochester, Mich.
Age: 26
Career: Winner of Star Wars Half-marathon last year … former University of Florida runner.
This year: First in Pittsburgh Marathon, fourth in Gasparilla Half-marathon, 11th in Cherry Blossom 10-miler.
At Bix: First appearance.
Nicole DiMercurio
Residence: Blowing Rock, N.C.
Age: 27
Career: Winner of Richmond Half-marathon in 2017, Dallas Half-marathon in 2016 and Maggie Valley 8k in 2015 … runnerup in 2015 Peachtree Road Race.
This year: First in Yuengling Shamrock Half-marathon, fifth in Boston Marathon, 11th in BAA 10k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Buze Diriba
Residence: Ethiopia
Age: 24
Career: Winner of six U.S. road races in 2017, three in 2016 … two-time winner of Lilac Bloomsday 12k, Cherry Blossom 10-miler and BAA 5k … fifth in 2013 IAAF World Championships 5K.
This year: First in NYC Half-marathon, Cherry Blossom 10-miler, BAA 5k, Healthy Kidney 10k and Lilac Bloomsday 12k; fourth in Houston Half-marathon and BAA 10k.
At Bix: Fourth in 2016.
Kristen Heckert
Residence: Bolingbrook, Ill.
Age: 31
Career: Winner of Chicago Magnificent Mile and BTN Big Ten race last year … top 16 in Chicago Marathon the past two years.
This year: Fifth in Shamrock Shuffle 8k, 11th in Freihofer’s Run for Women 5k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Kelly McShea
Residence: Lisle, Ill.
Age: 25
Career: Former runner at Illinois State … third in Missouri Valley Conference indoor 3,000 meters in 2016 and cross country championships in 2014.
This year: Second in Take the Bridge 2.6-miler, third in Ravenwood 5k, seventh in Shamrock Shuffle 8k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Delvine Meringor
Residence: Kenya
Age: 25
Career: Two-time winner of Corrida des Reis 10k ... winner of 2014 Salvador Half-marathon and 2013 Praia Grande Half-marathon.
This year: Third in Adana Half-marathon; fourth in Utica Boilermaker 15k and Great Buffalo Run 5k; seventh in Kenyan Championships 5,000 meters.
At Bix: First appearance.
Monicah Ngige
Residence: Kenya
Age: 24
Career: Winner of Cooper River Bridge Run 10k in 2016 and 2017, Orange County Classic 10k in 2015 … 20 top-three finishes in U.S. road races since 2015.
This year: First in Azalea Trail Run 10k, Crescent City Classic 10k, Vancouver Sun Run and Garry Bjorklund Half-marathon; second in Great Buffalo Chase 5k and Utica Boilermaker 15k; third in Cooper Bridge Run 10k, BAA 5k and Healthy Kidney 10k; fifth in BAA 10k.
At Bix: Sixth in 2015; seventh in 2016.
Caroline Rotich
Residence: Kenya
Age: 34
Career: Winner of 2015 Boston Marathon, 2014 Wharf to Wharf and 2012 Crim 10-miler … runnerup in Rock N Roll Philadelphia Half-marathon last year.
This year: First in Garden of the Gods; second in BAA 10k; 10th in NYC Half-marathon.
At Bix: First in 2011; second in 2012; third in 2013 and 2015.
Joanna Thompson
Residence: Blowing Rock, N.C.
Age: 25
Career: Two-time All-American in cross country at N.C. State … 11th in USATF 10k championships last year.
This year: Second in Yuengling Shamrock Half-marathon; 10th in Boston Marathon.
At Bix: Ninth in 2017.
Maddie Van Beek
Residence: Fargo, N.D.
Age: 26
Career: Ran collegiately at North Dakota State … top 10 in USATF 10-mile championships the past two years and in USATF 15k championships in 2016.
This year: Seventh in USATF 15k championships; 10th in Peachtree Road Race; 20th in Houston Half-marathon.
At Bix: First appearance.
Margaret Wamahiga
Residence: Kenya
Age: 27
Career: Winner of Silesia Half-marathon in 2016 … top-five in Bieg Warcianski 10k, Hronov-Nachod 10k, Zagreb Half-marathon, Virski Half-marathon and Bieg z Policja 10k in 2016.
This year: First in Cotton Row Run 10k and Litchfield Hills Road Race; second in Monumental Mile; third in Shelter Island 10k
At Bix: First appearance.
Hiruni Wijayarante
Residence: Sri Lanka
Age: 27
Career: Winner of Colombo Half-marathon and Eugene Marathon last year …fourth in 2016 Christie Clinic Half-marathon and 2015 Indianapolis Monumental Marathon.
This year: Eighth in Houston Marathon.
At Bix: First appearance.