Quad-City Times Bix 7 through the years

There's rainy weather and a waterslide. Adults and kids. Costumes. And a famous face. Here's a look at the Quad-City Times Bix 7 over the years.
Breaking
promotionspotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
promotion
Celebrate Summertime on August 18 with a Beach Bash Along the Mississippi River featuring the surfin’ sounds of the Beach Boys at Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops!