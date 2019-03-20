When Ed Froehlich was introduced as race director of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race 40 years ago, he remembers three people at the press conference, held at the now-demolished Clayton House.
How things have changed.
Wednesday, Froehlich gave what he called his "last press conference" at The Isle Casino and Hotel in front of about 60 people, the majority of whom were wearing shirts with Froehlich's likeness and the slogan "40 and out, give Ed a shout" on the front.
Froehlich will be stepping down as race director following the 45th running of the seven-mile road race on July 27. Assistant race director Michelle Juehring has already been appointed to take his place, and though the date is quickly approaching, Froehlich says his emotions aren't getting the better of him — yet.
"I don't think it will get to me until race weekend," he said. "I'm holding up very well, but when people show their appreciation towards me, it's very special."
Froehlich and the other race organizers helped turn a race that had 84 runners in its inaugural running in 1975 to the largest non-marathon race in the Midwest.
They've maintained the success of the event since largely by keeping it fresh, adding several different events over the last 20 years.
That won't change this year as the race is presenting the First Responders Competition, sponsored by Premier Buick GMC dealers. The first responders from all five cities and Scott and Rock Island counties will compete as teams for a donation from Premier Buick GMC dealers.
"One of the things I think about when I think about the Bix is community. The reason we want to be a part of it is it's one of the top community events in the Quad-Cities," said Eric Dresing, co-owner of Green Buick GMC. "What better way to honor community and the people that take care of community — our firefighters, our EMTs, our police officers and sheriff's departments?"
There are still a few things to be worked out, namely the size of each team as well as whether the $5,000 awarded will be the grand prize or split up by place-winners. It's a way to recognize the first responders but also helps the friendly rivalry that exists between each city.
"It's an honor to represent our community in the Bix race. This will be fun because this will be a time for us to partner with our brothers in the fire department," Davenport Police Sgt. Andrew Harris said. "It's going to be a lot of fun. We're looking forward to it and have already spoken to a couple of firefighters and police officers to make the best team possible to represent the city of Davenport."
Even with all the palpable anticipation for the upcoming event, the news conference still served as a way for many to start recognizing the work Froehlich has put into making the race an event one sponsor called a "holiday."
"We would not be here to the extent that we are today if it wasn't for (Ed) and the winning preparations (he) set before us," Juehring said. "I have no doubt these 45 years are just the beginning."