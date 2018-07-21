Several members of the Cornbelt Running Club were doing a road race in the Chicago area one day back in the late 1990s and as so often is the case, they were chatting about a variety of topics as they ran.
“You know how it happens when you’re running and you’re all just throwing out ideas and everything,’’ said Davia Gallup, a long-time member of the club.
One of Gallup’s ideas that day happened to be a very good one.
“It seems like somebody was taking a shortcut,’’ she said, “and I said something like ‘You know the Bix would be really great if it wasn’t so long. A lot more people would do it.’ And then a lot of people used to do Bix at Six and then run back on River Drive so that was like a quicker Bix. So I think that’s why it just snowballed. It would be good if it was not so long.’’
It was the beginning of the Quick Bix, the two-mile alternative to the Quad-City Times Bix 7, which will be held for the 44th time next Saturday on the streets of Davenport.
This will be the 20th year for the Quick Bix, an innovation that has helped to transform the race and keep it prosperous.
When it first became part of the Bix 7 in 1999, the race was in its prime. It attracted a record 23,182 entries that year, but it was ripe for some sort of change.
“The race was still growing,’’ long-time race director Ed Froehlich said. “We were still getting lots and lots of people to do it, but it was getting to the point where it was getting hard for some people to do it.
“They’d already done it for 20 years. So we thought ‘Why don’t we have a shorter race?’ And (Gallup) came up with the Quick Bix. It was a perfect tie-in and it’s done very well.’’
While many of the country’s other big races now offer abbreviated alternatives — 5ks and/or 1-mile fun runs — no one else was doing it in 1999.
“This was by far the first race to do this,’’ Froehlich said. “They didn’t used to run 5ks, 3.1 miles, back then. And we’ve shortened it up to two miles and made it a fun run or even a walk, and that has really helped.’’
Many of the shorter distances now offered by other big races are not run at the same time. The shorter races are run an hour or two before or after the main race, sometimes even the day before.
The Quick Bix, however, is a race within the bigger race.
Whether you’re going seven miles or two, everyone starts at the same time out of the same area in downtown Davenport and begins by going a mile or so up the iconic Brady Street hill.
The seven-mile competitors go all the way to Kirkwood Boulevard before turning right and winding their way back toward the Mississippi River to the turnaround on McClellan Boulevard.
The Quick Bix participants simply turn right a block earlier at the top of the hill, going a block down 15th Street before turning right again and coming right back down the hill on Perry Street. At the bottom of the hill, they turn left and finish the race on 4th Street, on the opposite side of the Quad-City Times building from the seven-mile entries.
People entering the race don’t need to say in advance which race they plan to do. Some people don’t decide until they reach the top of the hill.
“It’s added a lot to the Bix race,’’ said legendary runner Bill Rodgers, who has run the Bix 7 38 years in a row and has threatened to run the Quick Bix this year now that he is 70 years old.
Gallup actually has run the Quick Bix only once and she only did it then because she was nursing an injury and wanted to keep her streak of consecutive Bix 7s intact. She has done 32 in a row.
“If you’re injured or something, that’s how you can keep your streak going,’’ she said.
The biggest thing the Quick Bix has done is to open the door for less physically fit people to become involved with one of the Quad-Cities’ favorite events. It has dramatically altered the dynamics and demographics of the race.
“The Bix runners are aging out, the original ones that were hardcore,’’ Froehlich said. “The race used to be really a hardcore event because of the hills and because of the competitiveness of everybody.
“Now it’s changed over to more of a social, party type atmosphere. It used to be 80 percent men and 20 percent women. Now it’s 51 percent women and 49 percent men. It’s just the perfect time for the ‘Year of the Family’ (the Bix 7 theme for this year) because everyone in the family can be part of this wonderful thing and get to participate in it.’’
About 19 percent of the runners and walkers in last year’s Bix 7 did the Quick Bix instead of going the full seven miles. The seven-mile race was about 49 percent female. The Quick Bix was 56 percent female.
While the Quick Bix was Gallup’s idea, former Quad-City Times editor and long-time Bix 7 supporter Dan Hayes said Froehlich deserves credit for being receptive to constantly tweaking the Bix 7 to keep it vibrant and relevant.
In addition to the Quick Bix in 1999, it added a junior race in 1998, the Brady Street Sprints in 2001, the Beat the Elite jackpot feature in 2004, the Gregg Newell Trophy (for the top local male finisher) in 2009, the Eloise Caldwell Trophy (for the top local female finisher) in 2011 and a High School Challenge in 2013.
In 2002, 2009, 2010, 2014 and 2017, the Bix 7 served as the American championship race for seven miles.
“The thing that’s great about the Bix,’’ Hayes said, “is it seems like they’ve added something new just about every year.’’