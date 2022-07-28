Reemtsma, Jennings repeat as Brady Street Sprints champions

A few months ago, Jack Reemtsma struggled to walk.

Weeks into his recovery of a torn oblique, which he said felt like being shot with an arrow, it was difficult for him to get into a car or even slide out of bed.

But on Thursday night, Reemtsma claimed his second straight Genesis Sports Medicine Brady Street Sprints title in the men’s open with a time of 1:00.90. He won by three seconds over fellow St. Ambrose alum, and friend, Josh Pestka.

“It tells you to never give up,” Reemtsma said. “Trust yourself, trust your coaches, and you’ll get to the end.

“It’s really special. Now that I know what I was getting myself into (sprinting up a hill), the nerves kicked on a bit earlier than they did last year.”

Reemtsma, a Davenport Central alum, admitted he was surprised by the difficulty of running the quarter mile trek up the hill of Brady Street after winning last year’s event. It wasn’t any easier this year, evident by his facial expressions during the final 30 or so meters, but Reemtsma went full speed to the finish line.

“That’s the thing, there could have been somebody two or three feet behind me and I wouldn’t know,” Reemtsma said. “I had to keep pushing all the way through. The pain is going to be there whether you give it your all or not, and I did give it my all — I’ll say that much.

A large crowd filled either side of Brady Street from start to finish, and each runner was very appreciative of the loud support they got as they ascended the steep slope.

“(The crowd) is really all that pulls you through at the end,” Reemtsma said. “I’ve run plenty and enjoy the sport for what it is, but when you’re feeling that pain you need something else to push you through those final meters of the race. And they did that.”

In the Women’s Open, Assumption’s Morgan Jennings also won her second straight title by crossing the finish in 1:15.02, two seconds ahead of Maya Williams.

Jennings, a first team all-metro member in middle distance after medaling at the state meet, took the lead early and held on to it with a strong finish at the line.

“It’s pretty tough, I mean, that last 100 is pretty brutal,” Jennings said. “But I could feel the crowd just cheering and pushing on the girls behind me so I knew they were close. I had to keep pushing.”

Assumption also competed in the high school girls relay, and Jennings, who graduated at the end of the school year, got to spend one more night with her teammates.

“To put on the Assumption jersey one more time is amazing,” Jennings said. “It’s a really cool event and it’s great to be here one more time with my teammates.”

While both Open winners were back-to-back champs, the Women’s Masters competition featured a winner not named Nancy Foxen for the first time since 2017.

Sarah Doneth crushed the field by clearing the 400 meter race in 1:28. Foxen, who finished second, crossed the finish line 13 seconds behind Doneth.

“It was hard being right next to (Foxen), knowing that she had won three times. She is a great competitor, but I think that feeds me,” Doneth said. “I feed off of the competition and it was definitely helpful tonight.”

Doneth, who has been racing in the event for years, was jokingly glad to see fellow runner Jen Paul not in her division. Paul won the Women’s 30-39 division every year between 2014 and 2019, but the two were separated this year.

“Jen Paul wasn’t in my race because she turns 40 in August (making her eligible for the Women’s Masters), and I had finished second to her three times,” Doneth said. “So I knew this was my chance to get first and I really wanted to take it.”

Doneth celebrated the victory by taking photos with family and friends after the race and watching all of the other competitors. After years of trying to win, she was glad to have finally accomplished her goal.

“It means everything to me,” Doneth said. “I’ve been here for 10 years and have been following the Bix and this crazy hill, I mean, it’s just a crazy event. It means everything to finally get one.”

Other individual winners include the Men’s Masters champion Nick Dehner (1:09.34), Women’s 30-39 winner Steph Brown (1:17.46), and Men’s 30-39 champ Brian Doerrfeld (1:09.55). Each winner got a $500 check.

The night ended with non-contestants filling the street and making their own short trip up the hill. A crowd of at least 1,000 people watched the event.

“It’s really cool seeing the whole community come together for this and the whole street lined with people cheering for everyone,” Jennings said. “It’s pretty awesome.”