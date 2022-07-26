Reemtsma plans to defend Brady Street Sprints title after injury

A few thoughts may pop inside your head in the middle of a quarter mile race up the steep slope of Brady Street.

"Holy cow, what did I sign up for?" was Jack Reemtsma’s thought as he ascended the final stretch of the Brady Street Sprints last year.

Reemtsma was the Men’s Open Champion at 58.26 seconds, the first individual winner under a minute since 2011 (Ryan Grenko), but the Davenport Central alum was surprised at how demanding the race was.

“I remember coming away from (last year) going, 'I need to reevaluate my strategy here a little bit,'" Reemtsma said. “I had run 400s prior to that throughout my career, but that was a different animal.

“Nobody is stupid, I mean, we may be crazy to run this race, but nobody’s stupid. I don’t think anyone believes they can take it out full speed and make it to the end. Everyone has a little bit of strategy going into the race.”

Reemtsma will attempt to defend his title at 7 p.m. Thursday in the event’s 20th in-person race. There will be nine different races up the hill, each split by age and gender as well as the high school and sponsor relays. It will be televised on KWQC, and the winner of each race will receive $500.

The St. Ambrose alum will be the top seed in the men’s open after posting a 1:03 time in the prelims, just one second ahead of fellow St. Ambrose alum Josh Pestka for the fastest time.

“It goes from a very easy race to a very, very hard one in a matter of a critical 30 meters,” Reemtsma said. “I guess I’m a bit of a glutton for punishment, so I just keep coming back.

“But no, I’m hoping for a good race. These races are a lot better run with people. You hate to see much separation. I know a couple of my buddies are competing in it and (Josh) and I have talked quite a few times. There is just a lot of camaraderie between the two of us and we’re looking forward to tackling this hill one more time together.”

However, that wasn’t always a certainty.

Reemtsma tore his oblique during the last event of his track season and has worked the entire summer to get back into shape and ready to run again.

“It was like getting shot with an arrow,” Reemtsma said. “I had torn my hamstrings and groins before, but never had this sort of injury. It was very different. It was a whole process just to get out of bed or get in and out of a car. But I knew if I trained smart I would be back in time.

"And at the end of the day, I just wanted to run this race with my friends whether or not I was at full health or not. I needed to find a way to the finish line one way or another.”

Reemtsma said he ran conservatively in the prelims, but his time still topped the field. He says he feels good and healthy and is looking forward to running an event that has only gained popularity in recent years.

“It’s always been really high energy, I mean, and everybody’s in a good mood,” Reemtsma said. “Everyone wants to improve themselves in some capacity or prove to themselves that they can do X, Y or Z. Everybody is very positive and energetic about it.”

And Reemtsma is a part of that. When he steps up to the start line Thursday night, he’s going to praise his competitors.

“When I toe that line I just want to congratulate everybody that went out for this race because it’s not for the faint of heart,” Reemtsma said.

“Let’s just give it all we got. I’m just happy to see everybody out being a part of the community and a part of the excitement.”

Steph Brown (Women's Open) Sarah Doneth (Women's Masters), Nick Dehner (Men's Masters), Becky Anderson (Women 30-39) and Dan Byrne (Men 30-39) had the fastest preliminary times in their respective classes ahead of Thursday's race.

The high school girls relay will be among Assumption, Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Pleasant Valley, Rock Island and Sherrard.

The boys relay will have Assumption, Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport West, Moline, Pleasant Valley and Rock Island.