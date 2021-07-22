Rocky boys win Brady Street Sprints title

In the men’s open division, Davenport Central and St. Ambrose alum Jack Reemtsma claimed the title and came the closest to breaking an event record. He won his race in 58.26, just missing the standard of 57.54 set by Dave Paulson in 2006. Lucas Hofer was right behind the winner at 59.96.

Reemtsma said overcoming the steepness of Brady was just a little too much to overcome to set a new record.

“If I would have pushed it that much, I would have ended up on the ground,” Reemtsma said. “I went to kick at the same place I usually do but this proved to be a very different animal. My legs have never quite felt as fatigued as they did.”

For the first time since 2014, the women’s 30-39 year-old division has a new champion. Jen Paul, who had ruled that division, did not participate this year. Instead, her close friend Becky Anderson won the event in 1:20.05. Sara Doneth was second in a time of 1:23.85.

“Jen is one of my best friends so to follow in her footsteps means a lot,” Anderson said. “She made me do it two years ago when I turned 30 so she definitely was a big encouragement.”

In the men’s 30-39 year-old-division, Pat Conrad took home the honors after winning the event in 1:07.10. Jay Whitmore was second in 1:08.30.