The Iowa side of the river has dominated the high school girls relay at the Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints.
Davenport North won in 2013, Assumption and Pleasant Valley have swapped titles over the last five years.
Rock Island put a stop to that Thursday.
Mar'icha Woodson, Mirsa Boyer, Jayla Hawthorn and Daviona Hearn clipped Bettendorf at the finish line, triumphing over the Bulldogs 57.92 to 58.17 seconds.
"We're really happy," Hawthorn said.
Woodson, Boyer and Hawthorn ran together during the track and field season for the Rocks in the 400- and 800-meter relays.
Adding Hearn as the anchor was the one change.
Even so, Hawthorn had plenty of confidence.
"She's a fighter when she's running," she said. "She always has that ending, and she knows how to push through."
When Hawthorn handed off to Hearn, Bettendorf was out in front until Hearn chased the Bulldogs' anchor down for Rocky's first title since 2012 and seventh overall. Assumption finished third in 58.80 seconds.
While the Bettendorf girls fell just short, the boys coasted to their second straight relays win.
Ethan Clarke, Ryan Cole, Austin Kalar and Mekou Smith-Reed ran in 49.34 seconds to outlast Rock Island, which ran in 50.18 seconds. Davenport North placed third, posting a time of 52.40 seconds.
"After we won last year, we got back in the car and our coach said 'It'd be nice to win next year,'" said Kalar, the lone remaining member of the relay from a year ago. "Got the group together, practiced hard and we got it done. I didn't think it'd be that easy."
Smith-Reed anchored the 1,600 meter relay for the Bulldogs most of the year. This presented a new challenge, won that the junior-to-be embraced.
"Honestly, it felt really good," Smith-Reed said. "I thought it was going to be a lot more intense. If you put your mind to it and just go, you don't really notice anything."
It's the third overall title by Bettendorf. That foursome ran together for the first time ever.
"Our track team is very close," Kalar said. "We could've threw anyone in there and we would've bonded as a team if you would've given us an hour. Nothing is ever going to get side-tracked."
In the sponsor relay, Mel Foster's quartet of Brody Grothus, David Derrick, Shelly Coussens and Eric Derby won in 58.61 seconds. The Quad-City Times placed second, and Whitey's Bix Mixers ended up third.