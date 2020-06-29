Rodgers plans to do virtual race 'with the Bix spirit'

He already has identified a route through Boston that he will use for his virtual Bix.

“I thought ‘Where is a course like the Bix?’ There’s not many that are like the Bix,’’ he said. “I really don’t want to make it as tough as the Bix.

“There is one course I’ve got that has a pretty big downhill. It’s out-and-back and it’s about 6 (miles) but I can make it 7. Coming back, you’ve got to go up one pretty big hill of maybe half a mile or so and then you’ve got some other pretty good upgrades. I think that will be my Bix, my virtual Bix.’’

Rodgers runs with a group of friends a few times a week, but said he likely will do his virtual Bix alone. It will be just him and 40 years of memories.

“I’ll be thinking about the Bix and everything about the race,’’ he said.

Rodgers said he actually is in pretty good shape right now, better than he sometimes has been at this point in the year.

“I’ve been running nonstop,’’ he said. “I’ve been running since the winter and I was ready to do all the races. But it’s just different mentally. If you love running, you find a way. ‘’