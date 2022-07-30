Runners pushed hard, medical tent showed it

Mild start-time temperatures Saturday morning did not cool down the path to the medical tent at the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

About 100 volunteers from Genesis Health System, including more than a dozen doctors and/or nurse practitioners and 65 nurses, hustled on downtown Davenport's 3rd Street to collect ailing runners from the course.

In all, 25 runners were treated in the tent. Five of them were transported to the hospital, a Genesis spokesman said.

The medical tent is just past the finish line for a reason: Runners push so hard, they sometimes don't realize the toll it has taken until they stop.

"The first thing we tell our people: If they're not sweating, they're in trouble," said Dr. Ed Motto, who has for many years directed the Genesis field hospital for Bix.

Many of the volunteers also are experienced on the finish line.

"Is this your first time?" a nurse asked a runner as she pushed him in a wheelchair to the tent.

"No," replied the runner. "This is number eight."

Another nurse asked a runner she had scooped off the course whether he was OK.

"My calves are locked up," he said. "I can't walk."

And it wasn't just those crossing the finish line who were getting instant help. When a man fell or collapsed on a sidewalk off LeClaire Street and was bleeding from the face, a wheelchair was at his side instantly.

"The nurses are what's most important to this operation," Motto said.

He made the decision Friday, he said, to ask volunteers to wear face coverings when treating runners. He was keeping an eye on COVID-19 infections in the region right up until race day, Motto said, and determined it was best to mask when face-to-face in the medical tent.

"It's not the body fluids," he said of the risk. "It's being so close; it's the droplets. It's best to be cautious."