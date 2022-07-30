 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Runners pushed hard, medical tent showed it

  • Updated
  • 0
bix logo

Mild start-time temperatures Saturday morning did not cool down the path to the medical tent at the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

About 100 volunteers from Genesis Health System, including more than a dozen doctors and/or nurse practitioners and 65 nurses, hustled on downtown Davenport's 3rd Street to collect ailing runners from the course.

In all, 25 runners were treated in the tent. Five of them were transported to the hospital, a Genesis spokesman said.

Genesis medical tent at Quad-City Times Bix7

Volunteers from Genesis Health System help ailing runners off the finish line at the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

The medical tent is just past the finish line for a reason: Runners push so hard, they sometimes don't realize the toll it has taken until they stop.

"The first thing we tell our people: If they're not sweating, they're in trouble," said Dr. Ed Motto, who has for many years directed the Genesis field hospital for Bix.

Many of the volunteers also are experienced on the finish line.

People are also reading…

Genesis medical tent

Volunteer doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses and others have a final meeting before Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7.

"Is this your first time?" a nurse asked a runner as she pushed him in a wheelchair to the tent.

"No," replied the runner. "This is number eight."

Another nurse asked a runner she had scooped off the course whether he was OK.

"My calves are locked up," he said. "I can't walk."

And it wasn't just those crossing the finish line who were getting instant help. When a man fell or collapsed on a sidewalk off LeClaire Street and was bleeding from the face, a wheelchair was at his side instantly.

"The nurses are what's most important to this operation," Motto said.

He made the decision Friday, he said, to ask volunteers to wear face coverings when treating runners. He was keeping an eye on COVID-19 infections in the region right up until race day, Motto said, and determined it was best to mask when face-to-face in the medical tent.

"It's not the body fluids," he said of the risk. "It's being so close; it's the droplets. It's best to be cautious."

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News