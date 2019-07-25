It took a broom and a mop to nudge Stephen Sambu into running.
Sambu was a 17-year-old high school student in Eldoret, Kenya, in 2006 when he made a decision that totally altered his life.
The policy at his school was that students who were not involved in a sport were assigned the job of cleaning the school. Sambu wasn’t really interested in soccer or track and field or anything else. But he finally got his fill of dusting and sweeping.
"I was having to clean all these classrooms," Sambu said. "So finally my friend tells me, ‘Why don’t we go do cross country?’ I thought 'Maybe I can do this.' And then he came to my place at like 5 a.m. and said ‘Let’s go for a training run.’ So I did it. After that, I made the team."
The rest is history. Sambu became a nine-time All-American at the University of Arizona and has been a dominant force on the U.S. road racing scene over the past seven years, winning about a dozen different races, most of them multiple times.
One of the few major races he’s never run is the Quad-City Times Bix 7. He’ll take his shot at winning that one Saturday when the race through the streets of Davenport is held for the 45th time.
When Sambu made the choice to take up running, he progressed very, very quickly.
"I just think it was in me," he said. "I didn’t know I could do it but it was inside me, I guess."
Within a few years, he was recruited to come to the U.S. to run at Rend Lake Community College in downstate Illinois, where he became perhaps the most dominant juco distance runner ever.
He won 10 national championships in two years — two in cross country, eight in track and field — and failed to finish first in only three races of any kind over that span. As a sophomore in 2010, he won national titles in the 3,000 meters and 5,000 meters indoors and the 5,000 and 10,000 outdoors.
That was enough to land him a scholarship at Arizona, where he won a couple of Pac-12 10,000-meter championships and narrowly missed winning two NCAA titles. He was second in the NCAA cross country race in 2011 and second in the 10,000 at the NCAA track meet the following spring.
Sambu, now 31, still lives in Tucson, Arizona, when he is running in this country, but he also maintains a permanent residence in Kaptagat, Kenya, about 15 miles southeast of Eldoret, on the western edge of the Rift Valley.
After his Arizona career, Sambu took his talents onto the U.S. road racing scene and has won at least one race every year since he left college.
He won the prestigious Falmouth Road Race — which is 7 miles, just like Bix — four consecutive years from 2014-17.
However, he hasn’t won a race yet this year.
"I’m still looking for that," he said.
His best finish was third in the B.A.A. 10k, a race he won in 2013 and 2014. He also has top-10 finishes in some of the most famous races in the country: The Peachtree 10k, the Utica Boilermaker 15k, the Cherry Blossom 10-miler and the Lilac Bloomsday 12k.
He’s hoping maybe Bix can be his first win of the year, although he looked around Thursday at a field that includes Tanzanian prodigy Gabriel Geay and several really good Kenyans and admitted "It’s going to be tough."
"I’ve heard a lot about this race," he added. "They say you go uphill at the beginning and then you go down. I think that’s good. When you go uphill at the beginning, it’s nice because you’re fresh."