Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7 race:
Former Quad-City Times Bix 7 runners are now volunteers
Ron Jacobsmeier and Sue Rudiger of Dubuque were “volunteered” to work the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race by her brother, a member of the race committee. At their second Bix 7 race they stood at Hillcrest and McClellan calling out the running time on a loudspeaker with a stopwatch in hand. Jacobsmeier said, “we’re former runners and this is fun to watch.”
A car bar opens on McClellan Boulevard at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7
As the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race began Saturday morning, Tom Olson of Bettendorf was at the same spot he's been on race day for the last 30 years: the corner of McClellan Boulevard. and Fernwood Avenue. His 1953 MG-TD car was outfitted as a bar, with vodka, orange juice, a Bloody Mary mix, and bourbon.
His friends gathered early, before the runners raced by, laughing at Olson's quips, one of which was their concerns about the gnats. “The Cuban cigars help keep ‘em away,” he said, with a puff of smoke.
Homecoming doubles as a birthday celebration
Kim Korch comes home to Davenport every year for the Quad-City Times Bix 7. Her mother is close friends with the people who run the Wendy’s firetruck that sits at the race's halfway point.
This year, they celebrated Kim's 50th birthday with a big “Happy Birthday” sign on the truck.
“This is where we hand out bananas and grapes and I throw Jell-O shots to the runners,” said Korch. The Jell-O shots are plastic cups of watermelon Jolly Rancher jello with watermelon vodka.
The cheerleader of McClellan Boulevard
Steve Bergman is the chief cheerleader at Nancy and Dennis Robeson's house part at 323 McClellan Boulevard, where a “shower” of water is provided for the runners of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
He applauds those walking the final crest of the boulevard at 9 a.m. The speakers play the song ”Highway to Hell.”
Bergman said, “There are more partiers at the end of the race,” but he admits he can barely last as long as the runners.
Kirkwood Boulevard partiers eat, hand out ice during the Bix 7
Mike Castel was 9 years old and playing with his Hot Wheels in the driveway of his Kirkwood Boulevard home one July day in 1975 when he saw a runner go by.
He didn't think anything of it. But soon he saw another runner go by. And then another. Hey, he thought, there's something going on.
That was Castel's introduction to the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and on Saturday he presided over one of the largest Bix parties on Kirkwood, drawing at least 75 friends and family who cheered, noshed on great food and filled baggies of ice to hand out to tired runners.
Castel started hosting parties in a big way in 1994, the 20th anniversary, with a 1970s theme. Guests wore '70s clothes and rocked to the tunes of Chicago, Steely Dan and the Jackson Five.
Castel's mother, Marina Castel, makes most of the food, beginning about Wednesday. The smorgasbord spread in the house this year included corned beef, potatoes, beans, eggs, biscuits and gravy, cheesy casseroles, tortillas, brownies, homemade chocolate chip cookies, milk and juice.
"I have so much food I can't stand it," she said, sitting on a lawn chair, filling baggies with ice. "I'm never, ever short. I'm always begging people to take some extra home.
"One year there was someone here we didn't know. Everyone said, 'Who was that person?' But that's OK. She was dancing, having a good time."
As for the bags of ice, the elite runners don't take them, but those at the back, are really grateful, Castel said.
"They put it on their heads or use it to wet their mouths. It's a lifesaver. We were the first ones to ever do it. People thank us. Because (that first year) was a miserable Bix."
Music blaring out Saturday from Castels' pop-up tent was heavy on upbeat, you-can-do-it songs such as "Eye of the Tiger" and the theme from "Rocky," and Castel danced in the street with cheers of "You guys are doing great, trust me."
Castel respects the difficulty of the Bix, having run it five times himself.
His first race was in 1983 when he was 16.
"I was in really good shape, and I did it in about 50 minutes," he said. "The hardest part was right here," he said, gesturing to the l-o-n-g upward slope of Kirkwood. "The sun was on my back, and I thought I was carrying a thousand pounds. It was no joke. The Bix is no joke."
The party has grown by word of mouth. The fun is "the energy, the camaraderie," Castel said. "Everybody says it's my party. It isn't.
"My motto is, 'Don't even ask to come back next year .... just be here."
Among the partiers was childhood friend Dave Beal, another Kirkwood resident who remembers the first Bix. "We said, 'What the heck's going on? It's crazy.'"
And still crazy after all these years.
Quad-City Times Bix 7: Would you run 7 miles for free beer?
"If I didn't show up, there wouldn't be a party," said Sue Bronzino, of the race watch party she and her husband, Paul, have hosted on the corner of Brady and 7th streets for about 30 years.
Bronzino said she's run the race twice, the first time when she was 30 years old, after "maybe two weeks" of training.
"The festivities are more fun," she said.
Now, the Bronzinos and their extended family and friends are the "7th and Brady Street Gang."
In recent years, they've started handing out cans of beer to runners on their way back down Brady Street hill. Last year, they said it turned into a competition to see who could give away cans the fastest.
"These guys are still running for time," Heather Jacks said while looking out at the runners. She said it usually isn't hard to pick targets. "You just know. These people aren't ready for beer yet."
Just a little further up the hill, the Bronzinos have some competition. Palmer students advertised "Free keg stands for runners." A group of Elvis impersonators took advantage of that offer on their way up the hill.
Quad-City Times Bix 7 walker is back on the track -- (new) hip, hip hooray
Susan Murphy of Davenport is back walking the Quad-City Times Bix 7 again after getting two new hips two years ago.
“Omigod, I have a new life after great medicine and a wonderful surgeon,” she said.
“Before that I couldn’t walk a half-block.” She was supported by two friends, Jane Schmidt of Delmer, Iowa, a first-timer in the Bix7, and Grace Lee of East Brunswick, New Jersey. They were bringing up the rear, having passed the starting line at 8:10 a.m. and were passed by the lead runners at about the mile and a half marker on Kirkwood Boulevard. “We usually only walk casually after dinner,” Grace said.
Only the Bix-ginning: Where do people go after the Quad-City Times Bix 7?
Hundreds, if not thousands, of couches will be filled with snoozing post-Bix volunteers and spectators Saturday afternoon.
Throughout the Quad-Cities, volunteers thronged the streets in pre-dawn hours and just as the sun rose to prepare for the 45th Quad-City Times Bix 7. By 6:30 a.m., hundreds of volunteers were on hand near the finish line, helping set up thousands of red plastic cups and scores of food tables in the Quad-City Times parking lot to wait for thousands of runners to arrive.
Nancy Moler, LeClaire, and Judy Seitz, Bettendorf, were part of a crew who unpacked the 45th anniversary medals to hand out to runners. The medals are awarded every five years. Seitz planned to head to a friend's Davenport home for a post-race party. Moler planned to go to lunch.
Longtime Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram and his wife, Helen, got up early to enjoy the VIP tent, but they didn't plan to stick around long after the race. "I'm gong to go home and go to bed," BIll Wundram said.
Carol Foster, of Davenport, started coordinating breakfast at the VIP tent at 5:30 a.m. "I'll probably go home and have a nap," Foster said.
Mike Puente, who has been involved with the Bix 7 for years, didn't plan to slow down. "I'm going downtown (to the Street Fest,)" he said. He and his crew of volunteers helped provide security at the RiverCenter for the Running Wild Sports & Fitness Expo. "I'm going to buy my volunteers beers. I've got to take care of them!"
McClellan Boulevard offers a prime spot to watch the Quad-City Times Bix 7
John and Rhea Oakes of East Moline claim they have the perfect spot for the Quad-City Times Bix 7— on the grassy median strip of McClellan Boulevard.
“We’re in the shade and a band is playing up the hill!” Rhea said.
They brought granddaughter Harper Smith to her first Bix 7 and waited for daughter, Chelsea Smith, and daughter-in-law, Anita Smith, to run by. The Smiths passed out (welcomed) popsicles to the runners.
Tim Solbrig continues the tradition of painting the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race logo
For more than 30 years the family and friends of Bettendorf High School art teacher Tim Solbrig have gathered at 10 p.m. at the corner of Brady and West 4th Streets to paint the Quad-City Times Bix 7 logo at the starting line of the race, this year celebrating its 45th running.
For years the Solbrigs dragged along brushes and latex paints. Last year was different as the Iowa DOT demanded the logo be removed from the state highway as soon as possible after the race is completed.
Nothing has changed from last year as Solbrig and his family and friends all worked with cans of colored spray chalk to make the logo.
Also this year, a template was used instead of having Solbrig draw out the design on the blacktopped street.
While the demands of painting the logo may have changed, Tim Solbrig said the desire to do the job and do it well has not. “Same time next year,” they all said as they wrapped up the job.
For the Solbrigs, the painting of the Bix 7 race logo long ago became a family tradition. In that same time, the Solbrigs and their friends making the logo on the eve of the race have also become a Bix tradition.
Non-elite runners bring serious fun to the Quad-City Times Bix 7
After the elite runners, then the serious runners, mount Brady Street hill, the mass of recreational runners brings a healthy dose of interesting.
Many of the runners, especially the younger ones, have their phones out, ready to film their (shaky) ascent. Kids running with their moms are pulled aside for pictures, either with Quad-City Times Bix 7 signs or friends and family waiting for them on the sidewalk.
At least a few beach balls made it about a third of the way up the hill before runners stopped batting them around.
By the time the walkers start up, runners are replaced with characters in costumes, including Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo from "Game of Thrones."
Most elaborate, though, were the dozen or so Palmer College of Chiropractic students, a mainstay of the Bix, who were each dressed as a single vertebra. Together, they formed a spine slithering up the hill, shifting from side to side of the road. Just past 7th Street, some of their classmates were offering free keg stands to runners, but the spine kept moving.
Saturday's Bix 7 quiet for law enforcement
Saturday’s Quad-City Times Bix 7 was a mostly calm morning for local law enforcement.
Davenport Police Lt. Shawn Voigts, who rode a motorcycle alongside Isle Casino Beat the Elite runner Mallory Asbe during the race, said there were a couple of falls and some runners with medical issues, but for the most part, there were no big issues along the course.
Davenport officers and volunteers, Scott County Sheriff's deputies, and members of the Quad-City Bomb Squad were on the course throughout the day to help keep things running smoothly.
They patrolled the area on foot, bicycle, motorcycle, and utility ATVs. Some officers also had dogs with them.
Voigts said 14 vehicles were towed ahead of the race, down from 21 last year.
Campaigner wants ‘Scott for president’ – again
Molly Edwards drove out to the Quad-Cities this weekend on a campaign to “re-elect Scott.”
It's a running joke. Edwards, an attorney with the county prosecutor’s office from Cedar Falls, posted up at the turnaround point of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 with a pair of signs to cheer on three of her friends who ran in the Saturday race. Last year, she came with a “Scott for president” sign, and she wanted to continue that inside joke again this year.
Edwards came to Saturday's race with another funny message. On the flip side of her "Re-elect Scott" sign was a call-out to her friends Cody and Tori: “Codi & Tori sitting in a tree R-U-N-N-I-N-G.”
“Cody and Tori are my high school friends and Scott is married to one of my work friends,” Edwards said.
A native of Davenport, Edwards says she just came out to encourage her runner friends and didn’t really have much in the way of plans afterward.
“Probably go down to the Bix Fest,” she said.
McGees look forward to Bix No. 30
The first year Veronica McGee's husband, Rich, ran the Quad-City Times Bix 7, it was on a whim. He was a runner anyway, and her sister-in-law had given him a tag.
This race was his 29th, and he wants to make it to 30.
"He's pretty competitive," Veronica McGee said as she waited for him to run by. She used to run the Bix too, and now they have kids and nieces and nephews competing.
Retired now, McGee worked at a youth home in Ames for 25 years, where he started a running group for the troubled youth. If they stayed out of trouble, he would bring them into town to spend the night and run the Bix together.
"For some of them, it was the first time they stayed in a hotel," Veronica McGee said.
Even now, they'll occasionally run into some of those — now grown-up — kids who remember Rich McGee.
"It does make me tear up a little to think about it," Veronica McGee said.
