Set for Bix, Nukuri enjoys running renaissance

And mostly, it is a race that feels like home.

“Competing at Iowa, I remember what July was like and it seems like every time I run Bix, I run into people I knew in college and it is a highlight of my year,’’ Nukuri said. “It’s a big event for the community and the way they embrace it. I just love it and will run it every time I can.’’

Nukuri likes the challenge the Bix 7 presents.

She says that challenge begins long before she begins the climb up the Brady Street hill just beyond the start of the seven-mile race.

“Everything for me begins with hoping that you feel good that morning,’’ Nukuri said. “Bix is a race where you have to be feeling right and ready from the start. It is one of the toughest courses I’ve run on, but I think that is why I like it.’’

It’s that challenge that brings so many competitors back.

“You must stay engaged and stay focused throughout the race. You have to run a strong race, given the hills, the out-and-back course. The support there along the course is always so great. It fuels you,’’ Nukuri said.

Feeling like her old self, she welcomes a chance to take it all in again on Saturday morning.

“It’s something I’m really looking forward to,’’ Nukuri said. “I’ve been looking forward to it all year, getting back to Bix again.’’

