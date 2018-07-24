The 44th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 will be held on the streets of Davenport on Saturday. Here are seven storylines to keep an eye on in the elite field for the race:
Kipruto vs. Korir
In the past five years that the Bix 7 has had an international field, the men’s championship has been won by either Silas Kipruto (2011, 2012, 2016) or Leonard Korir (2013 and 2015).
However, the only times the two runners went head-to-head in the Bix, the race was won by Korir. He beat Kipruto with a finishing kick in 2013, then won much more easily in 2015. Kipruto finished fourth that year.
The Kenya-born veterans are both back in the field again this year and figure to be the co-favorites although they could be challenged by a pair of younger Ethiopians, Belay Tilahun and Teshome Mekonen, both of whom had top-10 finishes in the 2016 Bix 7.
Kenya believe it?
Runners from Kenya traditionally have dominated the Bix 7 and that’s been especially true in the men’s race.
Excluding the five years that the Bix 7 served as the U.S. championship race for seven miles, Kenyan men have won the championship 15 consecutive times and 21 times overall.
John Korir won the race five times, Kipruto three times and Leonard Korir (no relation to John) and Joseph Nzau twice each.
Kenyan runners have won the Bix 7 women’s championship 12 times.
He's a rocket scientist
This year’s field includes five runners from the Zap Fitness running team, based in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, a town of about 1,300 residents on the edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Perhaps the most interesting of the group is 28-year-old Joe Stilin, who may be the first aerospace engineer ever to run the Bix 7. He earned a degree in aerospace engineering while running for Princeton, then transferred and ran at the University of Texas while working on a masters degree there. He holds multiple school records at both universities.
Other Zap Fitness entries in the Bix 7 are Andrew Colley, John Izewski, Joanna Thompson and Nicole DeMercurio.
An Illinois influence
Three of the elite runners in the women’s field are from Illinois.
The best known of them is Chelsea Blaase, who is from the small town of St. Joseph near Champaign and had a great career at the University of Tennessee. She was fifth in the NCAA 10,000 meters in 2016 and seventh in 2017 as well as placing fifth in the Bix 7 last year.
Kelly McShea, from Lisle, ran collegiately at Illinois State and Kristen Heckert, who lives in Bolingbrook and teaches algebra at Plainfield South High School, competed at Illinois-Chicago.
Rotich the favorite?
The women’s runner who has had the most past success in the Bix is Kenya’s Caroline Rotich, who won the race in 2011 and has placed in the top three on three occasions since then.
She is not the only woman in the field who has run well on the streets of Davenport, however. Margaret Muriuki won the race the only previous time she ran it (in 2012), Ethiopia’s Buzunesh Deba was second in 2013 and Monicah Ngige has a pair of top-10 Bix finishes on her resume.
She's a late bloomer
Sydney Devore had a highly successful high school cross country career in Lakeland, Florida, but gave up running after suffering an injury as a freshman at the University of Florida.
She resumed her career in 2015 and at the age of 26, is now an up and coming competitor on the U.S. scene. She attempted a marathon for the first time earlier this year and won, turning in the fastest time in four years at the Pittsburgh Marathon.
Another Sir Lankan
Hiruni Wijayarante is the first elite runner from Sri Lanka, an island country off the coast of India, to enter the Bix 7 since the very first race in 1975.
She will be hoping for the same sort of success as Lucian Rosa, who won the inaugural men’s championship that year.
Wijayarante, 27, attended high school in Virginia and ran at the University of Kentucky. She holds Sri Lanka's national records at seven different distances and finished eighth in the Houston Marathon earlier this year.