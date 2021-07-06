'So far ahead of anyone else': The life and legacy of Bix Beiderbecke

His health may have been worsened by contaminated alcohol distributed during the Prohibition, but that can't be proven.

"The issue with Bix was he cared so much about music that he only talked about music," Kraft said. "And so a lot of issues with understanding him is, most of his friends really didn't know him as a person outside of drinking and music."

Letters Bix wrote to his family and anecdotes from people who knew him demonstrate Bix was a gentleman and a genuinely nice person, willing to help people in need.

Since he was employed during the Great Depression when so many weren't, Bix would give money to bands who needed it. If a group's gig got canceled and they didn't have the money to get home, he'd pay for them.

"By all accounts Bix was a very likable very polite, very well-mannered guy, and he was well loved in whatever bands he played with," Beiderbecke said.