For those missing the Quad-City Times Bix 7 as soon as it's over, they'll soon be able to listen to Bix day without the crowds, heat and sweat.

The Quad-City Times will record sounds from before, during and after the Bix 7 and create an audio story from the day. Everything from the national anthem to the runners to music and parties along the route will be captured, as well as post-race celebrations.