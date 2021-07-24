 Skip to main content
Spectators supporting family along Quad-City Times Bix 7 route
Spectators supporting family along Quad-City Times Bix 7 route

Eliana and Delaney Adams sit with their parents, Brett and Katie Adams, to watch runners compete in the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

 EMILY ANDERSEN

Eliana and Delaney Adams sat couldn't sit still as they waited on the side of the road with their parents for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race to start Saturday morning. 

The girls were there to support their aunt who was running the race, and they couldn't help but talk to everybody who passed by. 

Their parents, Katie and Brett Adams, said Brett grew up running the Bix, and their family enjoys supporting other runners in the race.

