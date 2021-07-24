Spectators supporting family along Quad-City Times Bix 7 route

Eliana and Delaney Adams sat couldn't sit still as they waited on the side of the road with their parents for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race to start Saturday morning.
The girls were there to support their aunt who was running the race, and they couldn't help but talk to everybody who passed by.
Their parents, Katie and Brett Adams, said Brett grew up running the Bix, and their family enjoys supporting other runners in the race.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today