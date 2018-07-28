John Darmody thought he wouldn't be able to make it through all seven miles of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
The St. Ambrose University graduate, who ran track and field in college, had just begun running again this week after taking a couple of months off and believed he would be better suited for the 20th annual Prairie Farms Quick Bix.
"I wasn't in shape to run the seven miles, so I figured I'd do the two-mile," Darmody said.
It was the right decision.
After weaving through traffic during the trek up Brady Street, Darmody made his move after the turn, passing Bettendorf's Johnny Swarm about midway down the hill and sprinting to a first-place finish in 10 minutes, 35 seconds.
Swarm placed second in 11:05.
"It's always tough getting up the hill, weaving through traffic, but once you make the turn for the Quick Bix, then it opens up," Darmody said. "It was pretty much smooth sailing down the hill."
Darmody had hoped to begin training earlier, but traveling from Edmonds, Washington, delayed the timing.
It turns out a week was all he needed.
"Since I knew I probably couldn't even make it the whole seven (miles), then I would do the best I could in the two miles," said Darmody, who took a year off from the Bix 7 last summer but ran in the previous four editions of the race. "I was kind of looking to be as competitive as I could."
Another first-timer in the Quick Bix, Erin Hosto, was the first woman to cross the finish line.
The Cornell College cross country runner clocked a 12:32, surprised to see the banner at the end declaring her the winner in the female division.
"I didn't realize where I was at, what position I was in, so it was a really big surprise," Hosto said.
Hosto has been dealing with a hip flexor injury this summer and hoped the Quick Bix would provide a better measurement of her endurance and conditioning heading into the fall cross country season.
Once Hosto made the turn after running up Brady Street, she saw open road ahead.
"Going up the hill, obviously it was a little slow going because you got to weave around a lot of people so I thought man, I really got to pick this up because I'm not going a two-mile pace," said Hosto, who was making her debut in the Quick Bix after running the Bix 7 three straight years from 2014-2016. "But then when we turned, there was just kind of a clear road ahead of me, so I thought this is the perfect opportunity. It's downhill, it's time to pick up the pace and use the hill."