Story lines to watch in the Bix 7

Storylines to watch in next Saturday's 47th Quad-City Times Bix 7:

Chelanga and Korir return

Sam Chelanga and Leonard Korir have a lot in common.

Both were raised in Kenya but chose to attend college in the United States — Chelanga at Liberty University, Korir at Iona. Both won multiple NCAA championships in college. Both are now in the U.S. Army and have become American citizens.

And both men, now in their mid 30s, will be trying to win the Bix 7 again Saturday. Korir won the Bix in both 2013 and 2015 while Chelanga was the champion in 2017.

Chelanga, in particular, is still running very well. He won the prestigious Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on July 4. He said in a post-race interview that he planned to retire from running in 2018 but he did so well in physical fitness tests for the Army that he decided to continue his running career.

There are two other Kenya natives in the Bix field who also are in the U.S. Army: Elkanah Kibet, who finished fourth in the Bix in 2016, and Augustus Maiyo.

The new Americans