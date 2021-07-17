Storylines to watch in the Bix 7

Storylines to watch in next Saturday's 47th Quad-City Times Bix 7:
Chelanga and Korir return
Sam Chelanga and Leonard Korir have a lot in common.
Both were raised in Kenya but chose to attend college in the United States — Chelanga at Liberty University, Korir at Iona. Both won multiple NCAA championships in college. Both are now in the U.S. Army and have become American citizens.
And both men, now in their mid 30s, will be trying to win the Bix 7 again Saturday. Korir won the Bix in both 2013 and 2015 while Chelanga was the champion in 2017.
Chelanga, in particular, is still running very well. He won the prestigious Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on July 4. He said in a post-race interview that he planned to retire from running in 2018 but he did so well in physical fitness tests for the Army that he decided to continue his running career.
There are two other Kenya natives in the Bix field who also are in the U.S. Army: Elkanah Kibet, who finished fourth in the Bix in 2016, and Augustus Maiyo.
The new Americans
The Kenyans-turned-Americans will be challenged Saturday by a corps of younger men who were born in the U.S. and are just beginning to emerge on the road racing scene.
Americans Noah Droddy, Colin Bennie and Scott Fauble finished second, third and fourth in the Marathon Project in December in Chandler, Ariz. Bennie and former Purdue star Matt McClintock also had top-10 finishes behind Chelanga at Peachtree.
Two of those runners did very well in previous appearances in the Bix 7 in 2017. Fauble placed second that year (behind Chelanga) with McClintock coming in third.
Bix-perienced female runners
Chelanga and Korir aren’t the only grizzled Bix veterans in the field.
The female elite field is headlined by three women who have combined to run the race 11 times.
Kenya’s Caroline Rotich, 37, has finished in the top three all five times she has run the Bix 7, winning the race in 2011.
Former University of Iowa runner Diane Nukuri, a 36-year-old three-time Olympian from Burundi, has done the Bix four times and has won prize money each time.
And 41-year-old Kenyan Edna Kiplagat has competed in the Bix 7 twice, placing in the top six both times.
Straight out of college
As with the men’s race, there is a new wave of American women runners represented in the Bix field, headed by a pair of 23-year-olds: Taylor Werner and Fiona O’Keefe.
Each just completed her college career within the past year or two — O’Keefe at Stanford, Werner at Arkansas — and they are relative newcomers to the road racing scene.
Both also had top-20 finishes in various events at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.
Eritrea in the field
There is a runner in this year’s Bix field from the small African nation of Eritrea, but it’s not former Olympic silver medalist and Boston Marathon champion Meb Keflezighi,
It is 30-year-old Amanuel Mesel Tikue, who represented Eritrea in the 2012 Olympics in both the marathon and the 5,000 meters.
Tikue has competed in events around the world for many years but is a relative newcomer to the U.S. road racing scene. He did finish fourth in the Fresh 15k in Tyler Texas in early March.
They’ll do it virtually
Running super-heroes Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson and Bill Rodgers have been regulars in the Bix 7 field for many years, but only Rodgers will be back in the Quad-Cities for the live, in-person race this year.
Keflezighi and Samuelson both plan to take advantage of the option of doing the race on a virtual basis.
Paul not entered this year
Perhaps the most prolific local runner in recent Bix 7 history will not be running the race this year.
Jen Paul has won the Caldwell Trophy as the top local female finisher in the race seven of the nine times it has been awarded. She also has won her age group in the Thursday night Brady Street Sprints each of the past seven years.
However, Paul said she does not feel healthy enough to do either the Bix 7 or the sprints this year.