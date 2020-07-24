Stroll reinforces admiration for those who do Bix every year

So I did it. I only did the Quick Bix, the 2-mile alternative. I didn’t want to get too carried away. But I did it.

I actually did the Quick Bix one other time. I entered the 2-miler when it debuted in 1999 and ran — we use that word loosely — with my 14-year-old son, who beat me to the finish line with ease. I noted at the time that my running style didn’t exactly resemble Edwin Moses. It was more like Grandma Moses.

And that was 21 years ago. I haven’t gotten any faster. Or fitter.

This time, I made no pretense at running. My Bix amounted to a leisurely stroll along the Duck Creek Parkway Trail between Junge Park and Northwest Park.

I figured there would be plenty of shade in that stretch and it would be relatively easy.

Wrong on both counts.

Wearing my girly purple shirt for this year’s race, with the phrase "Find your happy pace" emblazoned across the front, I did my two miles on one of those afternoons when the temperature dipped into the mid 80s.