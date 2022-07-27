 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Heights of the Era brings bands from across the U.S. to jazz up Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race

Bix Beiderbecke, while the namesake for the Quad-City Times Bix 7, was known for his musical prowess rather than his athletic skill. After bringing 12 hours of the jazz music from Beiderbecke's time to the race last year, The Heights of the Era is back to kick off race weekend in style. 

The Heights of the Era Friday Evening Festival will light up the Village of East Davenport from 3-10:30 p.m. in Lindsay Park, 2200 East 11th St. The event is free, and people are encouraged to bring their own seating, food and drinks. There will also be activities and games for kids. 

Each of the music acts are returning this year, both local and national. 

Starting off the festivities will be the Edgar Crockett Band, a Dixieland jazz group from Davenport. Edgar Crockett, trumpet player for the group, has performed with Ray Charles, The Temptations and more, and is the director of bands at Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf. 

A yoga class will come after the Edgar Crockett Band, followed by Chicago-based quartet Take Note. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson will introduce the evening headliners, the first of which being the Sweet Tooth Jazz Band from Brooklyn, New York. 

After an interview with Break the Tape runners Olivia Moore and Sam Russell, Chicago group the Kilgubbin Irish Music All-Stars will take the stage to play some traditional Irish music. 

Dave Navarro and Troy Rangel from Crooked Cactus will introduce The Creswell Club from Sunnyside, Queens, New York. The Creswell Club has its own special connection to Beiderbecke, beyond the music. 

"They have a really, really interesting Bix connection because Sunnyside is where big Bix Beiderbecke actually passed away, he spent his last moments in that town," organizer Michelle Russell said. "So when we were interviewing them, and that came up in our conversation, we're just like, 'We have to have you guys here.'"

Michelle and Jim Russell will introduce the last band for the evening, Cincinnati-based group Matt Tolentino and The New Liberty Dance Orchestra. 

