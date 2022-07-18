The Heights of the Era to help kick off Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race with Bix-Beiderbecke-era music

Michelle Russell almost didn't bring the music of Bix Beiderbecke's time back to the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race this year, but an outpouring of positivity and thanks made her determined to help runners and spectators jam out to jazz again.

The Heights of the Era organizer and her husband, Jim Russell, will celebrate their anniversary in Ireland this year during the Bix, and had discussed postponing The Heights of the Era until 2023, but ultimately decided to put the event on for its second year.

"At the 11th hour we decided to do it and thankfully, everything's worked out," Russell said.

The Heights of the Era will bring jazz and other music to the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race weekend 3 p.m.-10:30 p.m. July 29 in Lindsay Park, 2200 E 11th St., Davenport.

Guests can bring food and drinks of their own to the free event, and should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating as well.

Six artists that filled the park with jazz last year are returning for the Friday night event, organizer Michelle Russell said. Local group the Edgar Crockett Band will kick off the festival, followed by a yoga class at 4 p.m.

Yoga was a big hit last year with runners gearing up for the race, so they decided to bring it back for people getting ready for the Arconic Jr. Bix or main race.

"It's a great setting out there on the lawn, overlooking the river, and it's a great way to prepare for the Bix 7 the next day," Russell said.

Interspersed between music will be introductions and interviews with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Alderman Ben Jobgen, Break the Tape runners Sam Russell and Olivia Moore, and Michelle and Jim Russell.

Russell is already looking to the future, planning to expand The Heights of the Era into a multi-day music festival next year. Being an official partner of the Bix 7 will do nothing but good for both events, she said.

"We feel just a great sense of pride to be connected with the race," Russell said.

Their goal when planning The Heights of the Era was to put on something no one had ever seen before, Russell said, and judging by the compliments they received and the calls for it to continue, they succeeded.

Bix 7 Race Director Michelle Juehring said The Heights of the Era is a welcome addition to race weekend, offering an event for people to enjoy alongside the Arconic Jr. Bix.

"It's going to be a weekend for all to enjoy, from the toe-tapping music at Lindsay park on Friday, to the world-class racing competition Saturday morning to the Downtown Davenport music fests Saturday night," Juehring said.